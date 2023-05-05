NTPC Executive Recruitment 2023: Fresh notifications issued, apply now
The vacant posts of National Thermal Power Corporation (NPTC) include 22 Executive (Electrical) and 2 Executive (P&S) posts.
National Thermal Power Corporation (NPTC) is all set to recruit as many as 24 executive vacant posts. A fresh notification in this regard has been issued.
The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before May 18, 2023. The vacant posts include 22 Executive (Electrical) and 2 Executive (P&S) posts.
Name of Post: Executive (Electrical) – 22 Posts
- Qualification: Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/Institution.
- Experience Profile: Minimum 3 years’ post qualification experience in Electrical Erection/ Testing & Commissioning in Rural Electrification/Distribution Management System/Sub Transmission/Transmission Lines/Substation work.
- Note: Postings shall be done in the state of Jammu & Kashmir
Name of Post: Executive (P&S) – 02
- Posts Qualification: Degree in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institution.
- Experience Profile: Minimum 05 years’ post qualification experience in planning and monitoring of project. Candidates must have sound knowledge of MS-Office
- Note: Postings shall be done in the state of Jammu & Kashmir.
- Upper Age Limit for all the Posts: 35 Years. Remunerations for all the Posts: Monthly Consolidated Amount Rs. 100000/-. Additionally, HRA/Company Accommodation and medical facility for self, spouse and two children. Tenure of Engagement for all the Posts: 02 Years (can be further extended upto 01 year)
Important dates of NTPC Executive Recruitment 2023:
- Commencement of online application: 04.05.2023
- Last date for online application: 18.05.2023
Also Read: NTPC Recruitment 2023: Notifications For 152 Vacancies Issued, Check Details
Here’s how to apply for NTPC Executive Recruitment 2023:
- Interested candidates should log on to our website careers.ntpc.co.in or visit careers section at www.ntpc.co.in for applying. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted. Candidates are required to possess a valid email ID. NTPC will not be responsible for bouncing back of any email sent to the candidates.
Application fee for NTPC Executive vacancy 2023:
- Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC category is required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 300/ The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & female candidates need not pay the application fee.
Click here to read the NTPC Executive Recruitment 2023 notification.