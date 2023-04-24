NTPC Recruitment 2023: Notifications for 152 vacancies issued, check details

National Thermal Power Corporation (NPTC), has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of 152 vacancies in various disciplines like hired for Coal Mining on fixed-term employment (FTE) basis in Mining Overman, Overman (Magazine), Mechanical Supervisor, Electrical Supervisor, Vocational Training Instructor Mining Sirdar & Mine Survey.

According to the NTPC Recruitment 2023 notification, the applicants should not be above 25 years of age. They can apply online till May 5, 2023 (11:59 PM). The selected candidates would be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs.50,000.

NTPC vacancy 2023 details (post-wise):

NTPC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility:

Mining Overman and Overman (Magazine): The applicants must have a full-time regular Diploma in Mining from an Institute of repute with a minimum 60% (For SC / ST / Land-oustee – Minimum 50%) marks and an Overman Certificate of Competency under CMR from DGMS for coal (under The Mines Act, 1952). Valid First Aid Certificate issued by Institutes recognized by DGMS.

Mechanical Supervisor: The candidates must have a Diploma in Mechanical/ Production Engineering from an Institute of Repute with a minimum of 60% (For SC / ST / Land-oustee -Minimum 50%) marks.

Electrical Supervisor: The applicants should have full-time regular Diploma in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering from an Institute of repute with minimum 60% (For SC / ST / Land-oustee – Minimum 50%) marks.

Vocational Training Instructor: The applicants should have full-time regular Diploma in Mining from an institute of repute with minimum 60% (For SC I ST I Land oustee Minimum 50%) marks and Overman certificate of competency under CMR from DGMS for coal (under The Mines Act, 1952). Valid First Aid Certificate issued by Institutes recognized by DGMS.

Mine Survey: The candidates must have full-time regular Diploma in Mine Survey / Diploma in Mining Engineering / Diploma in Mining & Mine Surveying from an Institute of repute with a minimum 60% (For SC / ST / Land- oustee – Minimum 50%) marks with Survey Competency Certificate issued by DGMS.

Mining Sirdar: The candidates must have Inter/ 12th Class Certificate from an Institute of repute with a minimum of 60% (For SC / ST / Land-oustee -Minimum 50%) marks with a valid Sirdar Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS for Coal (under The Mines Act, 1952)—valid First Aid Certificate issued by Institutes recognized by DGMS.

Pay Scale for NTPC Recruitment 2023:

The candidates who will be selected for the post of Mining Sirdar will draw a salary of Rs.40,000 per month, whereas the Non-Mining Sirdars will be paid monthly Rs.50,000.

Selection Process for NTPC Recruitment 2023:

Candidates will be selected based on their performances in the Written Test followed by a Skill/Competency Test. The written test will be for 100 marks, comprising multiple-choice questions, covering relevant subjects/disciplines. The applicants of the General/EWS category will get qualified if they secure 40% marks while the SC/ST/OBC candidates need just 30% of marks to get jobs.

How to Apply for NTPC Recruitment 2023:

Eligible candidates can apply online on the official website and no other mode of application will be accepted. They will have to submit their active contact details including Email ID and phone number, which will be utilized to notify applicants for the final selection procedure.

Click here to read the NTPC Recruitment 2023 notification.