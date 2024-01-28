NRSC Vacancy 2024: Apply now to get huge salary

National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) is one of the primary centres of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of several vacant posts.

The online application for 41 posts of Scientist/Engineer- ‘SC,’ Scientist/Engineer- ‘SC,’ Medical Officer ‘SC,’ Library Assistant and Nurse ‘B’ will be filled up during this recruitment drive. The online application which started from January 22 will continue till February 12.

NRSC Vacancy 2024 details:

Name and number of posts:

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC (Agriculture): 2

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC’ (Forestry & Ecology): 4

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC’ (Geoinformatics): 2

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC (Geoinformatics): 5

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC’(Geology): 4

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC’ (Geophysics): 4

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC (Soil Science): 4

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC’ (Urban Studies): 3

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC’ (Water Resources): 3

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC’ Autonomous body-NE-SAC (Water Resources): 1

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC’ (Water Resources): 3

Medical Officer ‘SC: 1

Nurse ‘B’: 2

Library Assistant ‘A: 3

Educational qualification:

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC (Agriculture): M.E / M.Tech in Remote Sensing and GIS / Geoinformatics or equivalent With B.Sc in Agriculture (4 years course)

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC’ (Forestry & Ecology): M.Sc in Botany / Forestry or equivalent With B.Sc in Botany / Forestry / Ecology.

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC’ (Geoinformatics): M.Sc in Geoinformatics or equivalent With B.Sc in Physics/ Maths

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC (Geoinformatics): M.E / M. Tech in Remote Sensing and GIS / Geoinformatics / Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning or equivalent With B.E/ B.Tech in Computer Science / Geoinformatics

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC’(Geology): M.Sc in Geology / Applied Geology or equivalent With B.Sc in Geology / Applied Geology.

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC’ (Geophysics): M.Sc / M.Sc Tech in Geophysics or equivalent With B.Sc in Physics / Maths / Geology: M.Sc in Soil Science & Agriculture Chemistry or equivalent With B.Sc in Agriculture (4 years course)

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC (Soil Science): M.Sc in Soil Science & Agriculture Chemistry or equivalent With B.Sc in Agriculture (4 years course)

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC’ (Urban Studies): M.E / M.Tech in Urban Planning / Regional Planning or equivalent With B.E/ B.Tech in Planning or B.Arch

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC’ (Water Resources): M.E/ M.Tech in Civil Engineering (with specialization in Water resources/ Hydrology/ Soil & Water Conservation) (Or) Agriculture Engineering (with specialization in Water resources/ Hydrology/Soil & Water Conservation)/ (Or) Water Resources Engineering (with specialization in Water resources/ Hydrology/Soil & Water Conservation) With B.E/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering / Agriculture Engineering

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC’ Autonomous body-NE-SAC (Water Resources): M.E/ M.Tech in Civil Engineering (with specialization in Water resources/ Hydrology/ Soil & Water Conservation) (Or) Agriculture Engineering (with specialization in Water resources/ Hydrology/Soil & Water Conservation)/ (Or) Water Resources Engineering (with specialization in Water resources/ Hydrology/Soil & Water Conservation) With B.E/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering / Agriculture Engineering

SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER ‘SC’ (Water Resources): M.E / M.Tech in Remote Sensing and GIS/ Geo informatics or equivalent With B.E/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering / Agriculture Engineering

Medical Officer ‘SC: MBBS + 2 years Experience (MBBS Qualification should be recognized and registered with Medical Council of India)

Nurse ‘B’: SSLC/SSC + First Class Diploma of three years duration in General Nursing and Midwifery recognized by State/Central Government (Nursing qualification should be registered with respective State Nursing Councils)

Library Assistant ‘A: Graduation in First Class + First Class Master’s Degree in Library Science/ Library & Information Science or equivalent from a recognised University/Institution

Place of Posting:

The selected candidates are likely to be posted at NRSC – Earth Station, Shadnagar campus, Rangareddy District, Telangana State or at NRSC, Balanagar, Hyderabad or at Regional Remote Sensing Centre-Central (Nagpur), Regional Remote Sensing Centre-North (New Delhi), Regional Remote Sensing Centre-East (Kolkata), Regional Remote Sensing Centre-West (Jodhpur), Regional Remote Sensing Centre- South (Bengaluru). However, the selected candidates shall have all India posting/ transfer liability based on project requirements.

Age limits:

Scientist/Engineer- ‘SC’: 18-30 Years

Scientist/Engineer- ‘SC’: 18-28 Years

Medical Officer ‘SC’ 18-35 Years

Nurse ‘B’: 18-35 Years

Library Assistant ‘A’: 18-35 Years

Ex-Servicemen (ESMs), persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs), Central Govt. servants etc are eligible for upper age relaxation as per Government of India Orders. Candidates seeking upper age relaxation should produce relevant Certificate as issued by the Competent Authorities.

Application Fee:

There is a non-refundable Application Fee of Rs 250 for each application. However, initially all candidates have to uniformly pay Rs 750 per application as Processing fee. The Processing fee will be refunded only to candidates who appear in the written test, as under:-

Rs 750/- : i.e refund in full for candidates who are exempted from payment of Application Fee (women, SC/ST/ PwBD, Ex-Servicemen).

Rs 500/- : i.e after deducting the Application Fee in respect of all other candidates.

Selection Process:

Scientist/Engineer- ‘SC’: Written Test + Interview

Medical Officer ‘SC’: Interview

Nurse ‘B’: Written Test + Skill Test

Library Assistant ‘A’: Written Test + Skill Test

Salary:

How to apply:

The application for on-line registration will be hosted in NRSC website from 22.01.2024 (1000 hours) to 12.02.2024 (1700 hours).

Click here to read the NRSC vacancy 2024 notification