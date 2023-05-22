NPTC job vacancy 2023: Candidates below 35 years can apply and get salary upto Rs 1,80,000

National Thermal Power Corporation (NPTC) is looking for experienced professionals Assistant Manager in the area of Operation/ Maintenance at E3 level.

The online application has commenced from May 19, 2023 and will continue till June 2. The selected candidates will get pay scale between Rs 60,000 and Rs 1,80,000.

Vacancy details:

Application fee:

Candidates belong to General/EWS/OBC category is required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 300 while others are exempted from the payment of fees.

Experience Profile:

Minimum 7 years’ post qualification working experience in power project/plant of capacity 2000 MW or more.

Experience requirement:

Minimum 7 years of post-qualification experience in the executive cadre in the relevant area in a Govt./Public Sector Undertaking out of which minimum 3 years’ experience in the post.

Upper age limits:

35 years

How to apply:

Interested candidates should log on to the official website careers.ntpc.co.in or visit careers section at ntpc.co.in for applying. No other means/mode of application shall be accepted. Candidates are required to possess a valid email ID.

Click here to read the NPTC job vacancy 2023 notification.