NLC job vacancy: Online application for over 200 posts is underway, apply now

A total of 211 posts will be filled up during this recruitment process which will continue till December 30, 2022.

Recruitment
By Subadh Nayak 0

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) is looking for talents in Mining Statutory positions (Group C posts) for its Lignite/Coal Mines located in Neyveli (Tamil Nadu), Barsingsar Project (Rajasthan) and Talabira-II & III OCP Project (Odisha).

A total of 211 posts will be filled up during this recruitment process which will continue till December 30, 2022.

Important dates:

  • Opening of On-line registration of application – Date & Time 02/12/2022 at 10:00 hrs
  • Closing of On-line registration of application – Date & Time 30/12/2022 at 17.00 hrs
  • Last Date for On-line payment of Fees – Date & Time 30/12/2022 at 23:45 hrs
  • Last date for On-line Submission of application for candidates who have already registered and paid Fees within time limit – Date & Time 31/12/2022 at 17.00 Hrs

Vacancy details:

NLC job vacancy

Educational qualification requirement:

Junior Overman (Trainee):

  • Diploma in Mining or Mining engineering or other equivalent qualification approved in that behalf by the Central Government and 2.
  • Valid Overman’s Certificate of Competency from DGMS under Coal Mines Regulation 2017 or any certificate in Mining which entitled to work as Overman as per Coal Mines Regulation 2017 and
  • Valid First Aid Certificate.

Junior Surveyor (Trainee):

  • Diploma in Mining (or) Diploma in Mining engineering (or) Diploma in Mine Surveying (or) Diploma or Degree in Civil Engineering (or) National Trade Certificate (NTC) in Surveying and
  • Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency as per CMR 2017.

Sirdar (Selection Grade-I):

Related News

Online application for over 1200 ANM posts by NHM MP ending…

Online application for new OMC job underway, apply now to…

KV Primary Teachers vacancy: Online application for 6414…

KVS job vacancies: 13404 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts to…

  • Diploma or Degree in any subject other than Mining Engineering and
  • Mining Sirdar Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS and
  • Valid First Aid Certificate. (or)
  • Diploma in Mining with Overman Competency Certificate issued by DGMS and
  • Valid First Aid Certificate.

Pay scale:

Junior Overman (Trainee)

  • Scale of Pay & Grade: 31000 – 100000 S1 Grade

Junior Surveyor (Trainee)

  • Scale of Pay & Grade: 31000 – 100000 S1 Grade

Sirdar (Selection Grade-I)

  • Scale of Pay & Grade: 26000 – 3% – 110000 SG1 Grade

Age limits:

  • S1 grade/ SG1 grade: UR / EWS: 30, OBC: 33, SC: 35, ST: 35

How to apply?

  • Candidates should apply only through online mode in NLC India Limited website nlcindia.in.

Click here to read the NLC job vacancy notification.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.