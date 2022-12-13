NLC job vacancy: Online application for over 200 posts is underway, apply now

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) is looking for talents in Mining Statutory positions (Group C posts) for its Lignite/Coal Mines located in Neyveli (Tamil Nadu), Barsingsar Project (Rajasthan) and Talabira-II & III OCP Project (Odisha).

A total of 211 posts will be filled up during this recruitment process which will continue till December 30, 2022.

Important dates:

Opening of On-line registration of application – Date & Time 02/12/2022 at 10:00 hrs

Closing of On-line registration of application – Date & Time 30/12/2022 at 17.00 hrs

Last Date for On-line payment of Fees – Date & Time 30/12/2022 at 23:45 hrs

Last date for On-line Submission of application for candidates who have already registered and paid Fees within time limit – Date & Time 31/12/2022 at 17.00 Hrs

Vacancy details:

Educational qualification requirement:

Junior Overman (Trainee):

Diploma in Mining or Mining engineering or other equivalent qualification approved in that behalf by the Central Government and 2.

Valid Overman’s Certificate of Competency from DGMS under Coal Mines Regulation 2017 or any certificate in Mining which entitled to work as Overman as per Coal Mines Regulation 2017 and

Valid First Aid Certificate.

Junior Surveyor (Trainee):

Diploma in Mining (or) Diploma in Mining engineering (or) Diploma in Mine Surveying (or) Diploma or Degree in Civil Engineering (or) National Trade Certificate (NTC) in Surveying and

Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency as per CMR 2017.

Sirdar (Selection Grade-I):

Diploma or Degree in any subject other than Mining Engineering and

Mining Sirdar Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS and

Valid First Aid Certificate. (or)

Diploma in Mining with Overman Competency Certificate issued by DGMS and

Valid First Aid Certificate.

Pay scale:

Junior Overman (Trainee)

Scale of Pay & Grade: 31000 – 100000 S1 Grade

Junior Surveyor (Trainee)

Scale of Pay & Grade: 31000 – 100000 S1 Grade

Sirdar (Selection Grade-I)

Scale of Pay & Grade: 26000 – 3% – 110000 SG1 Grade

Age limits:

S1 grade/ SG1 grade: UR / EWS: 30, OBC: 33, SC: 35, ST: 35

How to apply?