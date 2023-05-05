NIT Recruitment 2023, apply for 137 posts in Calicut

Advertisement

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut has released an official notification for the recruitment of 137 teaching posts on its official website.

National Institute of Technology Calicut is an Institute of National Importance for quality education in Architecture, Engineering, Management, and Science.

Online applications have been invited from Indian nationals for faculty positions in various disciplines of Architecture, Engineering, Management, and Science of the Institute.

Candidates with a good and consistent academic record, motivated for teaching, research, outreach, and committed to institutional development may apply. Reservations for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/EWS candidates will be applicable as per the Government of India norms.

Interested candidates must fill and submit the application form online.

Important dates:

Opening date of online portal : 26/04/2023 (8.00 AM)

Last date for submission of online application : 15/05/2023 (11.00 PM)

Faculty positions are open in the following Departments / Schools:

1. Architecture and Planning

2. Biotechnology

3. Chemical Engineering

4. Civil Engineering

5. Computer Science and Engineering

6. Electrical Engineering

7. Electronics and Communication Engineering

8. Management Studies

9. Material Science and Engineering (only for the posts of Associate Professor – Pay Level 13A2 and Assistant Professor – Pay Level 12)

10. Mathematics

11. Mechanical Engineering

12. Physics

How to apply for Calicut NIT recruitment:

1. Visit the official website http://www.nitc.ac.in/fr2023/

2. Click on the “Recruitment Portal” link given in the advertisement for faculty

positions.

3. Register with your E-mail Id and mobile number. You can set your own password. An E-mail will be sent to your registered E-mail Id for verification. Once you click the

verification link, the login will be activated.

4. Candidate can login with the registered E-mail Id and the password created to complete the submission of application and data sheet.

5. Please read the ‘Instructions’ given in the portal carefully. Follow the instructions as you go on filling the application form and data sheet.

6. Candidate has to fill up the online application form including the data sheet and submit. Before submission, the candidate can use the ‘Preview’ button to check the filled application/data sheet. After submission, further changes in the application and data sheet will not be permitted.

Click here to check the official notification for NIT Calicut Recruitment 2023