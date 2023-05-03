ESIC Recruitment 2023: Monthly salary upto Rs 114955, check details here

Advertisement

ESIC is hiring eligible candidates for the posts of Full Time or Part Time Specialist and Senior Resident. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to fill up 16 vacancies under various departments.

The last date for applying for the posts for ESIC recruitment 2023 is May 8 2023.

ESIC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Full Time Specialist/ Part Time Specialist

Senior Resident

ESIC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for applying: May 8 2023

ESIC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The maximum age limit to apply for ESIC recruitment 2023 is 45 years.

Educational Qualification:

Full Time/Part Time Contractual specialist : MBBS with PG Degree or equivalent/ PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university and registered with Medical Council of India/ State Medical Councils.

: MBBS with PG Degree or equivalent/ PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university and registered with Medical Council of India/ State Medical Councils. For Senior Resident (Contractual): MBBS with PG Degree or equivalent/ PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university or Non-PG doctors having atleast 2 years working experience after MBBS in the same discipline and registered with Medical Council of India/ State Medical Councils.

Salary:

Full Time Specialist and Senior Resident: Rs. 1,14,955

Part Time Specialist: Rs. 60,000

How to Apply ?

Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the application form given in the official notification and send it along with relevant documents through email to ([email protected]) or candidates can send their application form in hard copy at MS ESIC Korba.

For more details visit the official website.