Advertisement

HAL recruitment 2023: Walk-in-interview for Apprentice vacancies, Check details

Recruitment
By Sunita 0
hal recruitment 2022

Advertisement

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Avionics Division, Hyderabad has issued a walk-in-interview notification for undergoing Apprenticeship Training. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview, which is scheduled on May 17,18 or 19, 2023.

Check more details here:

HAL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Total Vacancy: 178 posts

  • Electronic Mechanic: 76 posts
  • Fitter: 25 posts
  • Electrician: 8 posts
  • Machinist: 8 posts
  • Turner: 7 posts
  • Welder: 2 posts
  • Refrigeration and AC: 2 posts
  • COPA: 40 posts
  • Plumber: 2 posts
  • Painter: 4 posts
  • Diesel Mechanic: 1 post
  • Motor Vehicle Mechanic: 1 post
  • Draughtsman-Civil: 1 post
  • Draughtsman-Mechanical: 1 post

HAL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

The applicant should be a lTl passed in the respective trades recognised by NCW.

Documents required at the time of Walk-in

For Verification of Original Certificates:

  • Aadhar Card
  • SSC/10th Marks Certificate
  • lTI Marks Certificates (all semesters)
  • Birth certificate {in ease date of birth is not mentioned in SSC Certificate}
  • Reservation certificate {SC, ST, OBC, EWS, XSM, PWD/PH) if applicable

Documents for Submission

  • Photo copy of all the above Certificates
  • Apprentice registration copy from apprenticeship portal www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in
  • 2 Passport size photographs
  • Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate

Walk-in Venue Address

The candidates should reach the venue for the walk-in-interview on the scheduled date.

Auditorium, Behind Department of Training & Development, HINDUSTAN AERONAUTTCS LIMITED, Avionics Division, Balanagar, Hyderabd- 5OAO42

Also Read: ESIC Recruitment 2023: Monthly Salary Upto Rs 114955, Check Details Here

Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.