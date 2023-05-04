HAL recruitment 2023: Walk-in-interview for Apprentice vacancies, Check details

Advertisement

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Avionics Division, Hyderabad has issued a walk-in-interview notification for undergoing Apprenticeship Training. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview, which is scheduled on May 17,18 or 19, 2023.

Check more details here:

HAL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Total Vacancy: 178 posts

Electronic Mechanic: 76 posts

Fitter: 25 posts

Electrician: 8 posts

Machinist: 8 posts

Turner: 7 posts

Welder: 2 posts

Refrigeration and AC: 2 posts

COPA: 40 posts

Plumber: 2 posts

Painter: 4 posts

Diesel Mechanic: 1 post

Motor Vehicle Mechanic: 1 post

Draughtsman-Civil: 1 post

Draughtsman-Mechanical: 1 post

HAL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

The applicant should be a lTl passed in the respective trades recognised by NCW.

Documents required at the time of Walk-in

For Verification of Original Certificates:

Aadhar Card

SSC/10th Marks Certificate

lTI Marks Certificates (all semesters)

Birth certificate {in ease date of birth is not mentioned in SSC Certificate}

Reservation certificate {SC, ST, OBC, EWS, XSM, PWD/PH) if applicable

Documents for Submission

Photo copy of all the above Certificates

Apprentice registration copy from apprenticeship portal www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

2 Passport size photographs

Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate

Walk-in Venue Address

The candidates should reach the venue for the walk-in-interview on the scheduled date.

Auditorium, Behind Department of Training & Development, HINDUSTAN AERONAUTTCS LIMITED, Avionics Division, Balanagar, Hyderabd- 5OAO42