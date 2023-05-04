HAL recruitment 2023: Walk-in-interview for Apprentice vacancies, Check details

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Avionics Division, Hyderabad has issued a walk-in-interview notification for undergoing Apprenticeship Training. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview, which is scheduled on May 17,18 or 19, 2023.
Check more details here:
HAL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details
Total Vacancy: 178 posts
- Electronic Mechanic: 76 posts
- Fitter: 25 posts
- Electrician: 8 posts
- Machinist: 8 posts
- Turner: 7 posts
- Welder: 2 posts
- Refrigeration and AC: 2 posts
- COPA: 40 posts
- Plumber: 2 posts
- Painter: 4 posts
- Diesel Mechanic: 1 post
- Motor Vehicle Mechanic: 1 post
- Draughtsman-Civil: 1 post
- Draughtsman-Mechanical: 1 post
HAL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
The applicant should be a lTl passed in the respective trades recognised by NCW.
Documents required at the time of Walk-in
For Verification of Original Certificates:
- Aadhar Card
- SSC/10th Marks Certificate
- lTI Marks Certificates (all semesters)
- Birth certificate {in ease date of birth is not mentioned in SSC Certificate}
- Reservation certificate {SC, ST, OBC, EWS, XSM, PWD/PH) if applicable
Documents for Submission
- Photo copy of all the above Certificates
- Apprentice registration copy from apprenticeship portal www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in
- 2 Passport size photographs
- Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate
Walk-in Venue Address
The candidates should reach the venue for the walk-in-interview on the scheduled date.
Auditorium, Behind Department of Training & Development, HINDUSTAN AERONAUTTCS LIMITED, Avionics Division, Balanagar, Hyderabd- 5OAO42