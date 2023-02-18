NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2023 for various posts, Check vacancy details

NIT Recruitment 2023

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra has released an official notification for the recruitment of Non-Teaching posts on the official website. The institute has published a notification to fill up 57 vacancies in Junior Engineer, Students Activity & Sports, Assistant, Library & Information Assistant, Stenographer, etc.

Check more details below:

NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2023 Important dates

  • Application Start Date: 13/01/2023
  • Last Date to apply: 28/02/2023
  • Last Date to receive hard copy: 07/3/2023

Post and vacancy details

  1. Junior Engineer (Civil) – 03
  2. Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 01
  3. Students Activity & Sports Assistant – 01
  4. Library & Information Assistant – 01
  5. Sr. Stenographer – 01
  6. Stenographer – 01
  7. Senior Assistant – 06
  8. Junior Assistant – 03
  9. Technical Assistant – 05
  10. Senior Technician – 14
  11. Technician – 21

There is a total 57 vacancies for NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2023.

Age Limit and Educational Qualification 

Check the official notification for detailed information on educational qualifications, age limit and pay scale.

Application Fee

  • UR/EWS/OBC category – Rs 500/-
  • SC/ST/PwBD category – Exempted

How to apply for NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2023 ?

  • Go to the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra official website
  • Click on the online application link and read the instructions carefully.
  • Then fill in the application form with the required details.
  • Pay the application fees and submit the application form successfully.

Click here to check the official notification for NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2023.

 

