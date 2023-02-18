NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2023 for various posts, Check vacancy details

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra has released an official notification for the recruitment of Non-Teaching posts on the official website. The institute has published a notification to fill up 57 vacancies in Junior Engineer, Students Activity & Sports, Assistant, Library & Information Assistant, Stenographer, etc.
Check more details below:
NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2023 Important dates
- Application Start Date: 13/01/2023
- Last Date to apply: 28/02/2023
- Last Date to receive hard copy: 07/3/2023
Post and vacancy details
- Junior Engineer (Civil) – 03
- Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 01
- Students Activity & Sports Assistant – 01
- Library & Information Assistant – 01
- Sr. Stenographer – 01
- Stenographer – 01
- Senior Assistant – 06
- Junior Assistant – 03
- Technical Assistant – 05
- Senior Technician – 14
- Technician – 21
There is a total 57 vacancies for NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2023.
Age Limit and Educational Qualification
Check the official notification for detailed information on educational qualifications, age limit and pay scale.
Application Fee
- UR/EWS/OBC category – Rs 500/-
- SC/ST/PwBD category – Exempted
How to apply for NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2023 ?
- Go to the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra official website
- Click on the online application link and read the instructions carefully.
- Then fill in the application form with the required details.
- Pay the application fees and submit the application form successfully.
Click here to check the official notification for NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2023.