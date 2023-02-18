NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2023 for various posts, Check vacancy details

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra has released an official notification for the recruitment of Non-Teaching posts on the official website. The institute has published a notification to fill up 57 vacancies in Junior Engineer, Students Activity & Sports, Assistant, Library & Information Assistant, Stenographer, etc.

Check more details below:

NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2023 Important dates

Application Start Date: 13/01/2023

Last Date to apply: 28/02/2023

Last Date to receive hard copy: 07/3/2023

Post and vacancy details

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 03 Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 01 Students Activity & Sports Assistant – 01 Library & Information Assistant – 01 Sr. Stenographer – 01 Stenographer – 01 Senior Assistant – 06 Junior Assistant – 03 Technical Assistant – 05 Senior Technician – 14 Technician – 21

There is a total 57 vacancies for NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2023.

Age Limit and Educational Qualification

Check the official notification for detailed information on educational qualifications, age limit and pay scale.

Application Fee

UR/EWS/OBC category – Rs 500/-

SC/ST/PwBD category – Exempted

How to apply for NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2023 ?

Go to the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra official website

Click on the online application link and read the instructions carefully.

Then fill in the application form with the required details.

Pay the application fees and submit the application form successfully.

Click here to check the official notification for NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2023.