NFL Management Trainee Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for more than 70 posts

The National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has published a notification for the recruitment of Management Trainee (74 posts). Interested candidates are expected to apply for the posts after reading the notification. They should however check the eligibility criteria of the examination.

We have mentioned the details of the examination below.

Application Fee

General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 700 + applicable bank charges

SC/ST/PWD/ ExSM/ Departmental candidates: Zero

Payment Mode: Online

Important Dates

Apply Online starts from: 02-11-2023

Apply Online ends from: 01-12-2023

Window opens between: 3rd to 4th December

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 18 Years

Maximum Age: 27 Years

Qualification

The candidates should have a relevant Degree, PG in a relevant discipline. The interested candidates are expected to refer to the notification for additional details.

Vacancy Details

Management Trainee (Marketing): 60 posts

Management Trainee (F&A): 10 posts

Management Trainee (Law): 04 posts

Pay Scale

Management Trainee (Marketing): Rs 40,000- Rs 1,40,000

Management Trainee (F&A): Rs 40,000- Rs 1,40,000

Management Trainee (Law): Rs 40,000- Rs 1,40,000

Final Slection

The selection procedure is based on the performance in offline OMR based test as well as personal interview. Preference on the OMR based test is 80 percent while preference on perdonal interview is 20 percent.

For those who are unknown, National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) is a mini-ratna, premier profit-making Central Public Sector Undertaking engaged in manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs.