NFL Management Trainee Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for more than 70 posts

The National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has published a notification for the recruitment of Management Trainee (74 posts). Interested candidates are expected to apply for the posts after reading the notification. They should however check the eligibility criteria of the examination.
We have mentioned the details of the examination below.
Application Fee
General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 700 + applicable bank charges
SC/ST/PWD/ ExSM/ Departmental candidates: Zero
Payment Mode: Online
Important Dates
Apply Online starts from: 02-11-2023
Apply Online ends from: 01-12-2023
Window opens between: 3rd to 4th December
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 18 Years
Maximum Age: 27 Years
Qualification
The candidates should have a relevant Degree, PG in a relevant discipline. The interested candidates are expected to refer to the notification for additional details.
Vacancy Details
Management Trainee (Marketing): 60 posts
Management Trainee (F&A): 10 posts
Management Trainee (Law): 04 posts
Pay Scale
Management Trainee (Marketing): Rs 40,000- Rs 1,40,000
Management Trainee (F&A): Rs 40,000- Rs 1,40,000
Management Trainee (Law): Rs 40,000- Rs 1,40,000
Final Slection
The selection procedure is based on the performance in offline OMR based test as well as personal interview. Preference on the OMR based test is 80 percent while preference on perdonal interview is 20 percent.
For those who are unknown, National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) is a mini-ratna, premier profit-making Central Public Sector Undertaking engaged in manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs.