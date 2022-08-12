NCERT Recruitment 2022: Walk-in-interview for Course Administrator, JPF, Salary up to Rs 29,000 per month

National Council of Educational Research and Training NCERT has released an advertisement for recruitment for position of course administrator, Junior Project Fellows (JPFs).

Those candidates who successfully completed all levels of selection will be selected for the respective post. The tenure of the engagement of the Course administrator and JPFs will be till March 31, 2023.

Interested candidates are advised to read the details, and eligibility criteria mentioned below for this vacancy. Candidates must check their eligibility that is educational qualification, age limit, experience and etc. The eligible candidates can submit their application directly before 18 August 2022.

Vacancy Details for NCERT Recruitment 2022

1. Post Name: Course Administrator

Educational Qualifications: Master’s Degree in Economics with minimum 55% marks or equivalent for general category (50% Marks or equivalent in the case of SC/ST/PH)/ Two years’ Experience

Desirable: Knowledge of Application of Mathematics, Statistics in Economics. Working Knowledge of(LMS/CMS based website development)

Administration of e- learning platform or online course.

Remuneration: Rs.29,000/- per month (Consolidated)

2. Post Name: Junior Project Fellow

Educational Qualifications: Master Degree in any Subject Science/ social Science/ Humanities/ Education/English/ M.Ed. with minimum 55% marks.

Age limit: Below 40 years (5 years relaxation.for SC/ST/PH Female candidates and 3 years in the case of OBC candidates).

Remuneration: Consolidated remuneration @ Rs. 25,000/- per month (NET qualified) or Rs. 23,000/- per month (Non-NET).

How to apply for NCERT Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above vacancies before August 18, 2022, through the official website ncert.nic.in, candidates can follow the steps below to apply online/offline.

Step 1: Click NCERT official website, ncert.nic.in

Step 2: Search for NCERT official notification

Step 3: Read the details and check the mode of application

Step 4: As per the instruction apply for the NCERT Recruitment 2022

Selection process NCERT Recruitment 2022

Candidates will be selected based on written test/personal interview/ medical test/ walk in interview. Once selected they will be placed as Course Administrator, Junior Project Fellow in NCERT.

NCERT Recruitment 2022 Last Date

The last date to apply for NCERT Recruitment 2022 is August 18, 2022. Applications will not be accepted after the last date. The application process will be available on the official notification.

NCERT Recruitment 2022 Job Location

NCERT New Delhi is hiring candidates for Course Administrator, Junior Project Fellow vacancies. Those candidates who are ready to relocate to New Delhi can apply for the NCERT Recruitment 2022.

