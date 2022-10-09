NCERT Recruitment 2022: Apply soon for 292 posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor & Other Vacancy

The National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) has published notification to fill up 292 vacant posts. The recruitment is for the vacant posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and others. Those candidates who are interested to apply for the post should go through the detailed notification and then apply online for their desired posts.

Important Dates

Initial date to apply online: 08/10/2022

Final date to apply online: 28/10/2022

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 1000

SC/ST/PWD/ Female: Nil

Vacancy Details

Professor

A Ph.D. degree in the relevant discipline is required for the post. A total of 39 posts are vacant under the notification.

Associate Professor

A PG, Ph.D. degree in the relevant discipline is required for the post. A total of 97 posts are vacnt under the notification. Candidates are expected to have a PG degree with at least 55% marks.

Assistant Professor

A PG, Ph.D. degree in the relevant discipline is required for the post. A total of 153 posts are vacant under the notification. Candidates are expected to have a PG degree with at least 55% marks. The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission.

Librarian

Candidates applying for the post must have PG, Ph.D. degree in library science. Only 1 vacancy is avalaible for the post.

Asistant Librarian

Candidates applying for the post must have PG, Ph.D. degree with NET in library science. Only 1 vacancy is available for the post.

Pay Scales

Professor/Librarian

Academic level 14 with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 1,44,200/- (Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.37,400-67,000 with AGP-10,000).

Associate Professor

Academic level 13A with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 1,31,400/- (Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.37,400-67,000 with AGP-9,000).

Assistant Professor/Assistant Librarian

Academic level 10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs.57,700/-(Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.15,600-39,100 with AGP-6,000).

Click to check official website

Click to check official notification

Click to apply online