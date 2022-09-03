NALCO Recruitment 2022: Online application for 189 posts underway, apply now

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navratna Central PSU has invited eligible job aspirants to join the organisation as Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs) in the disciplines of Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Metallurgy, Chemical, Chemistry, Civil and Mining.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NALCO Bhubaneswar recruitment 2022 before September 11, 2022. Check more details about the recruitment below:

NALCO Bhubaneswar recruitment 2022 Important Dates:

Opening of online submission of application: August 11, 2022 from 11:30 AM

Last date of deposit of application/processing fees through SBI collect: September 11, 2022 till 04:30 PM

Last date of submission of online application: September 11, 2022 till 05:30 PM

NALCO Bhubaneswar recruitment 2022:

Graduate Engineer Trainees: 189 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NALCO Bhubaneswar recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification

Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology with not less than 65% marks in aggregate for UR/EWS/OBC(NCL) and 55% of marks for SC/ST/PwBD category taking average of all the semesters/years, irrespective of the weightage given to any particular semester/year by the Institute/University. (The total maximum marks and total marks obtained for all years/semesters will be summed up to arrive at aggregate percentage. No rounding off will be done and no weightage will be given to any particular semester or year).

Chemistry discipline: The candidate should have done M.Sc. (Chemistry) or AIC with not less than 65% marks in aggregate for UR/EWS/OBC(NCL) and 55% of marks for SC/ST/PwBD category taking average of all the semesters/years, irrespective of the weightage given to any particular semester/year by the institute / University. (The total maximum marks and total marks obtained for all years/semesters will be summed up to arrive at aggregate percentage. No rounding off will be done and no weightage will be given to any particular semester or year).

Candidates in the final year of their Engineering/Post Graduation (for Chemistry discipline) may also apply. However, their cases will be considered only if, he/she passes the said examination with requisite percentage of marks before or at the time of his/her personal interview.

All qualifications must be from recognised Govt. Universities/ Institutions, UGC recognised Universities and Institutes/UGC recognised Indian deemed Universities or AICTE approved courses from autonomous institutes/concerned statutory council(wherever applicable).

NALCO Bhubaneswar recruitment 2022 Age Limit (as on 11.09.2022):

The upper Age limit for the applicants for the NALCO positions is 30 years. Candidates born before 11.09.1992 need not apply.

Selection Process:

The candidate will be shortlisted for personal interview based on the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering- 2022 marks (GATE-2022 marks) for recruitment of Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs). The candidate who are applying for the posts should have qualified GATE 2022 examination.

Only GATE-2022 mark is valid for this recruitment process.

Application Fee:

For General, OBC and EWS candidates: Rs 500

For all other candidates including departmental candidates: Rs 100

How to Apply for NALCO Bhubaneswar recruitment 2022: