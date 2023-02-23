Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment 2023: Apply for 1478 posts

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad is hiring eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts in Home Guards (Rural & Urban). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application form online through the official website at rportalhg.egovdhn.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is March 17. The notification is available on the official website at dhanbad.nic.in.

Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1478 posts.

Rural Home guard: 638 posts

Urban cadre Home guard: 840 posts

Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment 2023 age limit:

The candidate’s age should be between 18 to 40 years old.

How to apply

Visit the official website at https://rportalhg.egovdhn.in/

Next, click on the APPLY link.

Register and fill out the application form, upload documents

Pay the application fee and submit the application

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

