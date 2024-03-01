Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Date of exam announced for 3000 vacancies, Check details
CBI Apprentice Recruitment 2024: The Central Bank of India (CBI) is inviting applications to fill up several vacant posts for apprenticeships. Under this recruitment drive, the bank will be filling up a total of 3000 apprentice posts. An official notification for the same has been released at the official website of Central Bank of India.
Interested candidates can check their eligibility and submit their application forms through the apprenticeship portal www.nats.education.gov.in. It is noteworthy mentioning that candidates will have to appear for an examination in order to qualify for the examination.
Under this recruitment drive, the selected candidates will be receiving a stipend of Rs 15000 per month. The last date for submission of online applications is March 6, 2024. For further details, check below:
Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2024 Important Dates
- Starting date for submission of online applications: February 22, 2024
- Closing date for submission of online applications: March 6, 2024
- Date of examination: March 10, 2024
Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2024 Eligibility
Educational Qualification
Candidates applying for the recruitment should hold a graduation degree in a relevant discipline from an university recognized by the Central Government.
Age Limit
Candidates applying for this recruitment should be born between April 1, 1996 and March 31, 2024.
Selection Process
The final list of selected candidates will be prepared based on the written test that the candidates apply for. Notably, the online written examination consists of five parts, namely:
- Quantitative, General English & Reasoning Aptitude, Computer
- Basic Retail Liability products
- Basic Retail Asset Products
- Basic Investment Products
- Basic Insurance Products
How to apply
- Interested and eligible candidates need to visit the official apprenticeship portal at www.natseducation.gov.in.
- Next, they need to click on the link that reads “Apply against advertised vacancy”
- From there, they need to submit their application under “Apprenticeship with the Central Bank of India.”
- After filling up the application form, they need to click on “Apply.”
- For all detailed information, candidates are advised to check the official notification.