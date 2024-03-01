Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Date of exam announced for 3000 vacancies, Check details

CBI Apprentice Recruitment 2024: The Central Bank of India (CBI) is inviting applications to fill up several vacant posts for apprenticeships. Under this recruitment drive, the bank will be filling up a total of 3000 apprentice posts. An official notification for the same has been released at the official website of Central Bank of India.

Interested candidates can check their eligibility and submit their application forms through the apprenticeship portal www.nats.education.gov.in. It is noteworthy mentioning that candidates will have to appear for an examination in order to qualify for the examination.

Under this recruitment drive, the selected candidates will be receiving a stipend of Rs 15000 per month. The last date for submission of online applications is March 6, 2024. For further details, check below:

Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2024 Important Dates

Starting date for submission of online applications: February 22, 2024

Closing date for submission of online applications: March 6, 2024

Date of examination: March 10, 2024

Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2024 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the recruitment should hold a graduation degree in a relevant discipline from an university recognized by the Central Government.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for this recruitment should be born between April 1, 1996 and March 31, 2024.

Selection Process

The final list of selected candidates will be prepared based on the written test that the candidates apply for. Notably, the online written examination consists of five parts, namely:

Quantitative, General English & Reasoning Aptitude, Computer

Basic Retail Liability products

Basic Retail Asset Products

Basic Investment Products

Basic Insurance Products

How to apply