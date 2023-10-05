ITBP Recruitment 2023: Walk-in-interview for 620 Constable posts

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited eligible candidates to apply for the open recruitment rally for Constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can reach for the walk in interview at the mentioned venues from October 5 to October 8, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 620 Constable posts in the organisation. The selected candidates will be posted in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Read below for eligibility, selection process, vacancy details and other information.

ITBP Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Sikkim: 186 posts

Arunachal Pradesh: 250 posts

Uttarakhand: 16 posts

Himachal Pradesh: 43 posts

Ladakh: 125 posts

ITBP Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years of age. Candidates should have passed matriculation or Class 10 from a recognized Board or University.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of registration at the ITBP recruitment centre. The applicants can submit the duly filled-in correct application form. Following which the candidate will be assigned a date and time on which he/she will need to appear at the respective ITBP recruitment centre for PET/PST and documentation. Candidates who pass the documentation stage will then undergo a written test.

Application Fees

The candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Female, SC/ST and Ex-servicemen candidates are exempted from the payment of fee. The candidates can pay the fees through Demand Draft in favour of the address available in the Detailed Notification for the state.

For more related details candidates can visit the official site of ITBP.