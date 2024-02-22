Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 254 SSC Officer posts, Apply from February 24

Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried eligible candidates for the Short Service Commission recruitment 2024. A total of 254 posts will be filled with this recruitment drive. Interested job aspirants with required eligibility can apply through the official website https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in starting from February 24 till March 10, 2024.

The SSC course will start in January 2025 at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala.

Check more details below:

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024

Vacancy Details

General Service-50

Electric Branch-50

Pilot, Air Traffic, Naval Air Operation-46

Logistics-30

Engineering Branch-30

Education-18

Naval Constructor-20

Naval Augmentation-10

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Aspirants should have a graduation degree in a related course from a recognized board with 60 per cent marks to be eligible to apply for the posts. Candidates can check more details about the eligibility in the official notification pdf.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted based on candidates normalised scores secured in the qualifying degree. In the final selection, applicants need to mandatorily submit the qualifying degree proof with at least 60% marks by sharing the email at the address, i.e. officer@navy.gov.in.

Application fee

Candidates are exempted from payment of any application fees while filling out the online application form.

Salary Details

The basic salary of the Sub Lieutenant posts begins from Rs 56,100. The probation period for SSC (NAIC) Officers will be three years, and two years for officers of other branches.

How to apply for Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2024

Step-1: To apply for the recruitment drive, go to the Navy website Indiannavy.gov.in join.

Step-2: Find the recruitment link then click on the Apply online link.

Step-3: Fill out the application form and upload the needed documents.

Step-4: Submit the application form and take a print out of the same for future need.