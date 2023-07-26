Indian Air Force Agniveer job vacancy: Mega recruitment for over 3500 posts

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification for the recruitment of Agniveer through the Air Force Agneepath Vayu (01/2024). The candidates who are eligible for the Agniveer recruitment can apply online from the official website of the Airforce that is, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Check more details about the important dates, eligibility criteria, steps to apply for the recruitment drive here.

Important Dates

The online application link will be open from July 27 and the deadline for application submission is August 17, 2023. The online examination is scheduled to start on October 13, 2023. A total of 3500+ Air Force Vacancy 2023 has been released for the aspirants.

Educational Qualification

The candidates who have passed in Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination in Science subject. The candidate should have taken Mathematics, Physics, and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member. The minimum aggregate score required is 50%, along with 50% marks in English.

Alternatively, candidates can have a three-year Diploma Course in Engineering or a two-year Vocational course. Or the applicant should have passed Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination in any approved subjects. They should have A minimum aggregate score of 50% and 50% marks in English.

Eligibility for Indian Air force Agniveer recruitment 2023

Candidates also need to meet the mandatory medical standards, including height, weight, chest circumference, corneal surgery, hearing, and dental conditions. The specifics of these standards are outlined by the Indian Air Force.

You can check the official website of the Indian Air Force website or the notification for further details and updates regarding the application process and examination schedule.

Selection Process

The applicants will be chosen based on the Written examination, physical test, medical test, and document verification.

Application Fee

The candidate need to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

How to apply online for IAF Agniveervayu recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the home page, go to the recruitment section

Step 3: Click on the link or button for the application form .

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and fill in the required information.

Step 5: Upload documents and submit the form.

Candidates are advised to download a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.