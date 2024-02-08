IDBI JAM Recruitment 2024: Apply for 500 Junior Assistant Manager posts

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has issued a notification for the recruitment to the position of Junior Assistant Manager. The IDBI Bank JAM recruitment 2024 notification has been issued for 500 Junior Assistant Manager posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official site of IDBI bank – idbibank.in. The application process commenced on February 12 and the last date of the application submission is February 26, 2024.

You can check more details regarding dates, vacancies, eligibility, the selection process, and others here.

IDBI JAM Recruitment 2024 Important Dates

Application start date: February 12, 2024

Last date of application: February 26, 2024

Date of examination: March 17, 2024

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2024 Vacancy Details

Total Junior Assistant Manager post- 500

General – 203

SC – 75

ST – 37

OBC – 135

EWS – 50

IDBI Junior Assistant Manager Eligibility Criteria

Aspirants who want to apply for the IDBI Junior Assistant Manager post must have a graduation degree from a recognized University or Institution with a minimum of 55% marks. The minimum age limit of the candidate should be 20 years and the maximum age limit is 25 years.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on a written examination, interview and document verification.

IDBI JAM Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Candidates who wants to apply for the recruitment drive can visit the official website of IDBI at idbibank.in from February 12, 2024 till February 26, 2024. You should download the submitted form for IDBI Junior Assistant Manager for future reference.