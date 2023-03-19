HPCL Recruitment 2023: Apply online for Apprentice posts

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is hiring eligible candidates for posts at the Mumbai Refinery in accordance with the Apprentices Act, 1961 and its rules.

A total of 65 Apprentices posts will be filled at the Mumbai Refinery through this recruitment drive. Among which, 40 positions are for Graduate Apprentice Trainees in various engineering disciplines such as Civil, Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electrical & Electronics, Instrumentation, Computer Science, and IT. Additionally, there are 25 positions available for Technician Diploma Apprentice Trainees in disciplines such as Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical & Electronics, Instrumentation, and Chemical.

Interested job aspirants can apply for the apprenticeship program through the NATS portal between March 16th, 2023 and March 20th, 2023.

Stipend:

The selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs.25000/- per month.

HPCL Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Starting date of application: March 16, 2023

Last date to apply: March 20, 2023

HPCL Apprentice 2023 Duration

Engineering Graduate Apprentice – 1 Year

Technician Diploma Apprentice Trainees – 1 Year

Age Limit

Graduate Apprentice Trainees – Engineering: The candidate’s age should be between 18 to 25 years.

Technician Diploma Apprentice Trainees: The candidate’s age should be between 18 to 25 years.

Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

HPCL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice Trainees – Engineering: The applicant must have done Graduation in Engineering with specialization in relevant discipline.

Technician Diploma Apprentice Trainees: Candidates must have done a diploma with specialization in relevant discipline.

Candidates can refer to the official notification to get the detailed information regarding the educational qualification

HPCL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

A total of 65 job openings for positions of Apprentice will be filled, as per HPCL Recruitment 2023 notification.

Apprentice Trainees – Engineering – 40

Diploma Apprentice Trainees – 25

HPCL Recruitment 2023 Application Form

Eligible candidates who are interested in these positions can apply online till March 20, 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must read all the instructions mentioned in the official notification before applying for the HPCL Recruitment.

Direct Link to Apply Online

HPCL Various Post Notification PDF