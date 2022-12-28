Fresh notification for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 released; Check details

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitmen: Online applications are invited by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) from the prospective candidates through the proforma application form to be made available on the website. The link for registration shall be available from January 27, 2023 to February 17, 2023.

A total of 93 posts of insurance medical officer in Group-A (Junior Branch) of Odisha employee’s State Insurance Medical Services Cadred under Labour & ESI Department will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 details:

Unreserved: 3

SEBC: 6

Scheduled Caste: 18

Scheduled Tribe: 24

Total: 93

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment age limits:

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years as on 1st day of January 2022. However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

OPSC Medical Officer vacancy educational qualification:

The candidate must have possessed an M.B.B.S or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognized by the Medical Council of India and

Have a valid registration certificate under the Odisha Medical Regulation Rules, 1965; and

Have possessed required Conversion Certificates recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI) in case of candidate having degree from Universities of Foreign Countries.

Examination Fee needed for OPSC Medical Officer jobs:

The examination fee for all categories of candidates has been exempted.

Method of selection of OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of written test.

Place examination:

The written examination will be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneswar.

Click here to read the OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 notification.

Click here to visit the OPSC official website.