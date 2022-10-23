Fresh ITBP recruitment 2022 notification issued, check details

Online applications are invited from male and female candidates for filling up several Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist) in Group C on a temporary basis likely to be permanent in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP).

Selected candidates will be governed by the ITBP Act, 1992 and rules, 1994 and other rules applicable from time to time.

Applications from candidates will be accepted through online mode only. No other mode for submission of application is allowed.

Online application mode will be opened with effect from October 25, 2022 and will be closed on November 23, 2022.

Pay scale of ITBP recruitment 2022:

Pay Level-5 in the Pay Matrix, Rs 29,200-92300 (as per 7th CPC)

Age limits of ITBP vacancy 2022:

Between 20 to 28 years

ITBP recruitment educational qualifications:

Pass in the senior secondary certificate (10+2) examination with physics, chemistry and biology as subjects from a recognized board or equivalent.

Diploma in pharmacy from any institution of or recognized by the central or state government.

Registered as a pharmacist under the pharmacy Act 1948.

How to apply for ITBP jobs 2022

The eligible and interested candidates need to apply online through ITBPF website. Candidates are advised to fill the online application form after reading the instructions carefully and should provide genuine and functional e-mail ID and mobile number at the time of filling online application form.

Application fee for ITBP ASI recruitment 2022

Male candidates belonging to Unreserved, other Backward Class and Economically Weaker Section categories applying for recruitment to the post should pay Rs 100 as application fee through online payment gateway system on www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Cast and Scheduled Tribe, Females and ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Click here to read the ITBP ASI recruitment 2022 notification.