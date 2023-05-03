CRPF recruitment 2023: Apply for 212 SI, ASI posts, Know how to apply

Advertisement

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited online application for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in. The last to apply for the recruitment drive is May 21.

CRPF recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

CRPF aims to fill up a total of 212 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

Sub-Inspector(RO): 19

Sub-Inspector (Crypto): 7

Sub-Inspector (Technical): 5

Sub-Inspector (Civil) (Male): 20

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Technical): 146

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Draughtsman): 15

CRPF recruitment 2023 age limit:

The candidates applying for the post of Sub-Inspector should be aged below 30 years. The applicants applying for the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector, the candidate’s age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

You can check more details about the eligibility criteria in the official notification.

CRPF recruitment 2023 examination pattern:

The Examination will consist of a Written Examination (CBT), Physical Standard Test/ Physical Efficiency Test, Documents Verification and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

How to apply for CRPF recruitment 2023

Go to official website rect.crpf.gov.in

Click on “Click here for applying to the post of Signal staff” link.

Register and log in.

Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the application.

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification through the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in or here.

Here’s the direct link to apply