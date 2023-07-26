ESIC invites application for 223 Professor, Assistant Professor, Specialist and other posts

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Haryana has invited job aspirants to join the Walk-in-interview for the recruitment to various posts. The vacancies are available for Professor, Assistant Professor, Specialist, Associate Professor and Senior Resident on a contract basis. A total of 233 vacancies for the above-mentioned posts will be filled in through this recruitment drive.

The walk-in interview is scheduled to be held on July 28, 2023. The eligible candidates should go to the interview venue with the filled-in application form on the scheduled date for the walk-in interview.

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Total Vacancy: 223 posts

• Super Specialists: 31 posts

• Professor: 7 posts

• Associate Professor: 24 posts

• Assistant Professor: 32 posts

• Senior Resident: 57 posts

• Senior Resident (GDMO): 72 posts

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Eligible candidates are required to have MD (Doctor of Medicine)/MS (Master of Surgery)/DNB (Diploma of National Board)/MSc Degree from a recognised university. Candidates can check more details about the recruitment drive at the official website for more details.

How to apply for ESIC recruitment 2023

Candidates who are interested in applying for the jobs can do so by arriving on the venue on the day of the interview. They can find the application form on the official website. The date of the interview is July 28, 2023.

Interview Venue and date

The interview shall be conducted at the ESIC Medical College & Hospital, NH -3, NIT, Faridabad from 9:00 AM onwards. The interview is scheduled to be conducted on July 28.