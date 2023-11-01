EPFO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies open for 56 auditor posts, Check details

The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has recently announced the recruitment of 56 auditors and assistant auditors on a deputation basis. Candidates interested in these positions can find all the essential details below, including eligibility, application process, and more.

Recruitment overview

Post: Auditor and Assistant Auditor

Total vacancies: 56

Mode of Application: Offline

Vacancy announcement date: October 25, 2023

Application Start Date: October 25, 2023

Application End Date: December 9, 2023

Selection Process: Interview, Document Verification

Vacancy Details

Auditor: 37 vacancies

Assistant Auditor Officer: 19 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be Officers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation/ Central Government/State Government holding analogous posts on a regular basis or with 5 to 7 years of regular service in posts at Level-6 of the pay matrix.

Age Limit

The maximum age limit for Auditor and Assistant Audit Officer Candidates is 56 years as of the last application date. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection Process

The selection includes an interview and document verification.

Salary

Selected candidates will receive a salary at Level-6 or Level-7 of the Pay Matrix (PB-2 Rs. 9300-34800, G.P. Rs. 4600, Pre-revised).

Application Procedure