DRDO recruitment 2022: Vacancies open for 58 apprentice posts, check details here!

Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, a premier Laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), invites applications from young and meritorious Indian nationals for engagement of Graduate & Technician (Diploma) as under for a period of one year.

Candidates undergoing apprenticeship training or have already undergone apprenticeship training under any organization are not eligible to apply. Candidates with post graduate qualification are not eligible to apply.

Post details

Graduate apprentice: 32- Stipend of Rs 9000/- per month

Technician (diploma) apprentice: 26- Stipend of Rs 8000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for DRDO Recruitment 2022

B.E/B.Tech/Diploma candidates must have registered their names at www.mhrdnats.gov.in. Non-registered

candidates are likely to be rejected. BBA/B.Com candidates must have registered their names at https://pertalbopter.com. The candidates who have passed their B.E/B.Tech/Diploma/BBA/B.Com degree in the year 2018, 2019,

2020, 2021 and 2022 are eligible to apply. Candidates who have passed the qualifying examination earlier than 2018 are not eligible. Candidates with post graduate qualification are not eligible to apply. Those candidates who have completed the qualifying examination as regular candidates are only eligible to apply. B.E/B.Tech / Diploma/BBA/B.Com degree holders who had training or job experience for a period of one

year or more after attaining the essential qualifications shall NOT be eligible for being engaged as an

apprentice under the act.

How to apply

Applications are invited from the eligible candidates in the prescribed form given as annexure-A (form in .docx is also available at website www.drdo.gov.in).

The typed application along with the self-attested photocopies of documents should reach to the “Director, Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha-756025” on or before 17 October 2022.

The application form should be typewritten. Handwritten Application except signature will not be

accepted.

The sealed envelope containing the application form and other documents should super-scribed as

“Application for Apprenticeship Training: Category ……… & Subject/Discipline…………

Selection criteria

Selection will be made on the basis Written Test/ Personal Interview/ Both for shortlisted candidates only.

It is mandatory to provide percentage of mark secured of essential qualification in the application form.

2. Formula (e.g CGPA X 10=Percentage) will be applied wherever percentage of mark of essential qualification is not available.

Click here to view the official notification.

Click here to download the application form from the official website.