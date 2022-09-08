DRDO successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

Chandipur: India on Thursday successfully completed six flight tests of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system off the Odisha Coast.

According to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the flight tests have been conducted as part of the evaluation trials by the Indian Army.

“During these tests, all the mission objectives were met establishing pin-point accuracy of the weapon system with state-of-the-art guidance and control algorithms, including warhead chain,” the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said in a statement.

These tests were conducted in the final deployment configuration consisting of all indigenously developed sub-systems including the missile with indigenous RF seeker, mobile launcher, fully automated command and control system, surveillance and multi-function Radars.

The uniqueness of the QRSAM weapon system is that it can operate on the move with search and track capability & fire on short halt. This has been proven during the mobility trials conducted earlier.

The senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army partcipated in the launch process.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the DRDO and Indian Army on the successful flight trials.