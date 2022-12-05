DRDO Recruitment 2022: Notification released for vacant posts, Check details

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is inviting candidates of Indian nationality to apply for vacant posts under its premiere centre, Centre for High Energy Systems & Sciences (CHESS). There are a total of seven vacancies available for the post of Junior Research Fellow. Interested candidates are to apply online on or before 9th of December. For eligibility and other details, check below:

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Vacant posts:

Junior Research Fellow for:

Mechanical Engineering – 02

Electrical Engineering – 02

Physics/Applied Optics/Laser Technology, Laser, Opto-Electronics – 01

Chemical Engineering /Chemistry – 01

Computer Science – 01

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility:

Mechanical Engineering:

The candidate should have a Graduate Degree in Professional Course (B.E / B.Tech) in the relevant subject in the first division.

OR Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course (M.E/M. Tech) in relevant subject with first division.

Electrical Engineering:

The candidate should have a Graduate Degree in Professional Course (B.E / B.Tech) in the relevant subject in the first division.

OR Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course (M.E/M. Tech) in relevant subject with first division.

Physics/Applied Optics/Laser Technology, Laser, Opto-Electronics:

The candidate should have a Graduate Degree in Professional Course (B.E / B.Tech) in the relevant subject in the first division.

OR Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course (M.E/M. Tech) in relevant subject with first division.

Chemical Engineering:

The candidate should have a Graduate Degree in Professional Course (B.E / B.Tech) in the relevant subject in the first division.

OR Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course (M.E/M. Tech) in relevant subject with first division.

Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course (M.E/M. Tech) in relevant subject with first division. OR Post Graduate Degree (M.Sc. or equivalent) in a relevant subject in first division.

Computer Science:

The candidate should have a Graduate Degree in Professional Course (B.E / B.Tech) in the relevant subject in the first division.

OR Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course (M.E/M. Tech) in relevant subject with first division.

Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course (M.E/M. Tech) in relevant subject with first division. OR Post Graduate Degree (M.Sc. or equivalent) in a relevant subject in first division.

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit:

The upper age limit for interested candidates has been set as 28 years.

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale and Tenure:

Selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs. 31,000 per month.

The selected candidates shall work for a tenure of 2 years.

The working tenure is however, subject to extension based on the performance assessment of the candidate.

