DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 36 posts
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications to fill up vacancies for Apprentice posts in ITI apprenticeship training.
Job aspirants can apply online through the official site of DRDO for 36 posts at rac.gov.in till 21 days, reads the notice.
Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Starting date of registration: June 13, 2023
- Last date of application 21 days
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
This recruitment drive will fill up 36 posts in the organization.
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who have passed Graduate/Diploma/ITI (passed during the years 2021, 2022 & 2023) hailing from Indian Nationals for a period of ONE YEAR (2023-2024) can apply.
Regular Candidates who have completed their education qualifications during the years 2021, 2022 & 2023 are only eligible to apply. If you have done post graduation then you are not eligible to apply.
Check more details in the official notification.
Selection Process
The selection process includes Academic Merit/Written Test/Interview as required, document verification.
Candidates finally selected will have to produce valid Police Verification Certificate either from their place of last residence (for at least past one year) or permanent address at the time of joining.
Stipend
ITI apprenticeship is Rs. 7000/- per month.
How to apply for DRDO Recruitment 2023
Candidates need to register at the DRDO portal and Submit the scanned copy of the application in the prescribed proforma (Annexure-A) to email Id: admin.dept.nstl@gov.in.
Things to note:
- Candidates must bring their original certificates at the time of their selection/document verification.
- Applications received after the last date will not be accepted.