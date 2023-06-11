DRDO recruitment 2023: Apply soon for 181 posts

DRDO recruitment 2023: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for 181 posts of Scientist ‘B’, apply soon.

The DRDO Recruitment and Assessment Centre( RAC) has invited applications for 181 posts of Scientist ‘B’. The application form shall be available for 21 days from the publication of the advertisement.

The selected candidates will be posted as project scientists for 3 years on a contractual basis in NMRL, Mumbai. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rac.gov.in

Details of the posts, 181 vacancies among which:

73 vacancies are for UR category candidates

18 vacancies are for EWS category

49 vacancies are for the OBC category

28 vacancies are for the SC category and

13 vacancies are for ST category

DRDO Recruitment 2023 Scientist ‘B’ age limit:

The maximum age limit for the unreserved and EWS category is 28 years.

OBC(non-creamy layer) candidates, the maximum age is 31 years.

Upper age for the SC/ST candidates is 33 years.

The application fee:

The application fee is ₹100 for General, EWS, and OCB male candidates.

The application fee is exempted for SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Important dates:

DRDO Notification Released on — 25 May 2023

DRDO Online application begins — 30th May 2023

DRDO Last date to apply — 21 days of starting of online registration

Recruitment Procedure:

DRDO Scientist ‘B’ Selection Process is through the GATE Score

Personal Interview.

The selection of applicants for DRDO RCI Apprentice Recruitment will be made on a written test, interview, merit basis as decided by the organization.

Salary for the advertised posts:

DRDO Scientist ‘B’ Salary 2023 Level‐10 (7th CPC), Rs. 56,100/‐ per month

(In addition perks and benefits, the monthly salary at the time of joining will be approximately be Rs. 1,00,000/‐