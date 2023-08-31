DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 68 vacant posts at Odisha’s Chandipur
Candidates willing to apply for DRDO Apprentice recruitment are to submit their applications via speed post on or before October 6, 2023.
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is inviting applications to fill up several apprentice posts. A total of 68 vacant posts are available. The vacant posts are available for Graduate apprentices and Technician apprentices. An official notification for the same has been released on the DRDO website. The recruitment is being done by ITR (Integrated Test Range), Chandipur, Balasore of Odisha. Interested candidates are to check their eligibility and submit their applications via speed post or registered post. The last date to submit the applications is October 6, 2023. For further details, check below:
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Vacant Posts
- Graduate Apprentice: 44 posts
- Technician Apprentice: 24 posts
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
- Candidates should hold a B.E./B.Tech/Diploma/BBA/B.Com degree
- Candidates who have attained their degree in the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 are eligible to apply
- Applicants who have passed the qualification before 2019, are not eligible to apply
- Candidates with post-graduate qualifications are NOT eligible to apply.
- Candidates who have had training or job experience for a period of one year or more shall NOT be eligible to apply
- For detailed information, interested candidates can check the official notification
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Stipend
- Graduate apprentices will be receiving a sum of Rs 9,000 per month
- Technician apprenticed will be receiving a sum of Rs 8,000 per month
Selection Process
The final list of selected candidates will be decided based on the following:
- A written examination
- A personal interview round
How to Apply
- Interested candidates need to download the annexure form from the official DRDO website
- The typed application along with the required documents should be sent via Speed Post/ Registered Post
- The applications need to be sent to the following address: Director, Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha-756025”
- It is to be noted that handwritten information (except the signature) will not be considered under any circumstance
- It is advised to keep a copy of the application for future references
- All information regarding the recruitment will be conveyed via the website only.