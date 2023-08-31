DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 68 vacant posts at Odisha’s Chandipur

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is inviting applications to fill up several apprentice posts. A total of 68 vacant posts are available. The vacant posts are available for Graduate apprentices and Technician apprentices. An official notification for the same has been released on the DRDO website. The recruitment is being done by ITR (Integrated Test Range), Chandipur, Balasore of Odisha. Interested candidates are to check their eligibility and submit their applications via speed post or registered post. The last date to submit the applications is October 6, 2023. For further details, check below:

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Vacant Posts

Graduate Apprentice: 44 posts

Technician Apprentice: 24 posts

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Candidates should hold a B.E./B.Tech/Diploma/BBA/B.Com degree

Candidates who have attained their degree in the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 are eligible to apply

Applicants who have passed the qualification before 2019, are not eligible to apply

Candidates with post-graduate qualifications are NOT eligible to apply.

Candidates who have had training or job experience for a period of one year or more shall NOT be eligible to apply

For detailed information, interested candidates can check the official notification

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Stipend

Graduate apprentices will be receiving a sum of Rs 9,000 per month

Technician apprenticed will be receiving a sum of Rs 8,000 per month

Selection Process

The final list of selected candidates will be decided based on the following:

A written examination

A personal interview round

How to Apply