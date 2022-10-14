Deadline alert for GAIL Recruitment 2022: Online application ending very soon, apply now

The deadline for the online application for 77 vacant posts by the GAIL (India) Limited, which started on September 16, is ending tomorrow.

The eligible candidates must apply by tomorrow evening without failure to be part of the recruitment process.

GAIL Recruitment details:

For SC/ ST/OBC (NCL) Candidates:

Manager- 6

Senior Engineer- 14

Senior Officer- 26

Officer- 05

For PwBD Candidates:

Senior Engineer- 08

Senior Officer- 08

Officer- 01

Senior Superintendent- 02

Senior Accountant- 02

Senior Chemist- 01

Foreman- 04

GAIL Recruitment 2022 age limit:

The candidate should not be below 35 Years and above 53 Years.

GAIL vacancy 2022 Pay scale:

Manager- Rs.70,000-2,00,000/-

Senior Engineer- Rs.60,000–1,80,000/-

Senior Officer- Rs.60,000–1,80,000/-

Officer- Rs.50,000-1,60,000/-

Senior Superintendent- Rs.35000-138000/-

Senior Accountant- Rs.35000-138000/-

Senior Chemist- Rs.35000-138000/

Foreman- Rs.29,000–1,20,000/

GAIL job vacancy application fees: