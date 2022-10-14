Deadline alert for GAIL Recruitment 2022: Online application ending very soon, apply now

GAIL Recruitment 2022

The deadline for the online application for 77 vacant posts by the GAIL (India) Limited, which started on September 16, is ending tomorrow.

The eligible candidates must apply by tomorrow evening without failure to be part of the recruitment process.

GAIL Recruitment details:

For SC/ ST/OBC (NCL) Candidates:

  • Manager- 6
  • Senior Engineer- 14
  • Senior Officer- 26
  • Officer- 05

For PwBD Candidates:

  • Senior Engineer- 08
  • Senior Officer- 08
  • Officer- 01
  • Senior Superintendent- 02
  • Senior Accountant- 02
  • Senior Chemist- 01
  • Foreman- 04

GAIL Recruitment 2022 age limit:

  • The candidate should not be below 35 Years and above 53 Years.

GAIL vacancy 2022 Pay scale:

  • Manager- Rs.70,000-2,00,000/-
  • Senior Engineer- Rs.60,000–1,80,000/-
  • Senior Officer- Rs.60,000–1,80,000/-
  • Officer- Rs.50,000-1,60,000/-
  • Senior Superintendent- Rs.35000-138000/-
  • Senior Accountant- Rs.35000-138000/-
  • Senior Chemist- Rs.35000-138000/
  • Foreman- Rs.29,000–1,20,000/

GAIL job vacancy application fees:

  • While candidates belonging to OBC (NCL) category will have to pay Rs 200, the SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates can apply free of cost.

Click here to read the GAIL Recruitment 2022 notification and know more about the jobs.

Lick here to apply online for the GAIL vacancy 2022.

