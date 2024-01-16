CRPF recruitment notification for 836 Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive) vacancies issued, any graduate can apply

Online applications are invited from eligible departmental candidates for filling up of 836 vacancies of Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive) in CIFS through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) against the recruitment year 2023. The number of vacancies are tentative and may increase or decrease at any time/stage of recruitment process prior to declaration of final result.

Only head Constable/GD, Constable/GD and Constable/Tradesmen who have competed 5 years regular service including the period of basic training in the grade or five years combined regular service as Head Constable/GD Constable/GD and Constable/Tradesmen, as on August 1 (i.e., those who have been appointed in the Force on or before July 31, 2018) are eligible to participate in this Limited Department Competitive Examination.

Eligibility Criteria:

Service Eligibility: Candidate should have completed five years of regular service including basic training in the grade or five years combined regular service as Head Constable/GD, Constable/GD and Constable/TM as on 01.08.2023 as mentioned in Para-2 above.

Upper limit age:

35 years as on 01.08.2023 i.e., he/she must not have born earlier than 02.08.1988. Relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates. No age relaxation is applicable for OBC candidates as no vacancy is reserved for OBC category. OBC candidates can apply as General candidates.

Educational qualification:

Graduation from any recognized University.

Clean Record:

The candidates must have good ACRs/APARs for last 05 years and should have not been awarded any major or minor punishment(s) during his/her entire service till joining the post of ASI/Exe (LDCE) on appointment. Candidate (s) should be free from DEA/Vigilance including Sexual Harassment and Criminal case till joining the post.

How to apply:

The eligible departmental candidates are required to fill the application form online on tab provided at individual employee corner on CISF website. The application form can be accessed by only those departmental candidates who fulfill the requisite eligibility criteria for applying for the post. The online application form can be filled from 20.01.2024 to 20.02.2024.

Important dates of recruitment progress:

Submission of online applications form and appendices by the eligible departmental candidates on tab provided at individual employee corner on CISF website. 20.01.20241 to 20.02.2024.

Submission of hard copies of application form, appendices and documents as per para-4 above by the candidates to Unit concerned 20.01.2024 to 25.02.2024.

Verification of hard copies of application form, appendices and documents produced by the candidates with their service documents by Unit Commander. By 10-03.2024

Forwarding of hard copies of applications forms in appendix-A, appendices (B, & B-1) and relevant documents as per para-4 of this notification received from the candidates and Certificate of Unit Commander as per Annexure-1 to concerned DlsG/RRCs. By 15.03.2024.

Scrutiny of online application form, appendices and their hard copies and requisite documents as per para4 as received from concerned Unit Commanders and acceptance of applications of eligible candidates by concerned DlsG/RRCs. Further, DlsG/RRCs shall put necessary remarks regarding acceptance/rejection of candidates in online recruitment software as well as annexure-1 in hard copy. DlsG/RRCs will also issue roll number to the candidates whose application are provisionally accepted, through online recruitment software in consultation with EDP Cell, FHQ.: By 31 .03.2024

Submission of data of accepted/rejected candidates to FHQ (Rectt. Branch) in ms-excel format: By 05.04.2024.

Conduct of Written Examination: 2nd Quarter 2024 (Tentative).

Declaration of written examination result: 2nd Quarter 2024 (Tentative)

Conduct of Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Documentation: 2nd Quarter 2024 (Tentative)

Conduct of Medical Examination (DME/RME): 3rd Quarter 2024 (Tentative)

Commencement of Basic Training: 3rd Quarter 2024 (Tentative)

Click here to read the CRPF recruitment 2024 notification for 836 LDCE vacancies.