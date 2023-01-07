CRPF Recruitment 2023: Opening for 1458 vacant posts, Apply online

CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) is inviting applications for the vacant posts of ASI and Head Constables. A total of 1458 vacant posts are available. An official notification for the same has been released on the official CRPF website. It has been clearly specified that a candidate can apply for one post only. Applying for multiple posts can lead to direct rejection of application. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online. No other modes for the submission of applications will be accepted. The last date to apply online is January 25, 2023. For further details, check below.

CRPF Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts



Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 143 posts

Head Constable (Ministerial): 1,315 posts

CRPF Recruitment 2023 Important dates

Starting date for submission of online applications: January 04, 2023

Closing date for submission of online applications: January 25, 2023

Admit card release date: February 15, 2023

Tentative date for Computer-based examination: February 23-28

CRPF Recruitment 2023 Educational qualification & Age limit

The candidate should have passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent from a recognized board or university

recognized The candidate applying for any of the posts should be between 18 to 25 years of age.

How to Apply?

To apply, candidates will have to visit the official CRPF website

Get yourself registered and obtain necessary credentials

Login using the credentials

Fill up the form will all necessary details

Submit the application

Once submitted, making changes will not be possible

Therefore, it is advised that the candidates fill all information correctly

Important links