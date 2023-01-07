CRPF Recruitment 2023: Opening for 1458 vacant posts, Apply online
Candidates willing to apply for CRPF Recruitment 2023 can check their eligibility and apply at the official website before February 15.
CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) is inviting applications for the vacant posts of ASI and Head Constables. A total of 1458 vacant posts are available. An official notification for the same has been released on the official CRPF website. It has been clearly specified that a candidate can apply for one post only. Applying for multiple posts can lead to direct rejection of application. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online. No other modes for the submission of applications will be accepted. The last date to apply online is January 25, 2023. For further details, check below.
CRPF Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts
- Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 143 posts
- Head Constable (Ministerial): 1,315 posts
CRPF Recruitment 2023 Important dates
- Starting date for submission of online applications: January 04, 2023
- Closing date for submission of online applications: January 25, 2023
- Admit card release date: February 15, 2023
- Tentative date for Computer-based examination: February 23-28
CRPF Recruitment 2023 Educational qualification & Age limit
- The candidate should have passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent from a recognized board or university
- The candidate applying for any of the posts should be between 18 to 25 years of age.
How to Apply?
- To apply, candidates will have to visit the official CRPF website
- Get yourself registered and obtain necessary credentials
- Login using the credentials
- Fill up the form will all necessary details
- Submit the application
- Once submitted, making changes will not be possible
- Therefore, it is advised that the candidates fill all information correctly
