C-DAC Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for 360 posts including project engineer, manager and others

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) the premier R&D organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has given a Notification for the recruitment of 360 posts. The posts include Project Associate, Project Engineer, Project Support Staff as well as various other posts. Interested candidates are expected to apply for the post via online before 6:00pm, 20th June.

Important dates

Apply Online (starting date): 1/06/2023

Apply Online (end date): 20/06/2023

Interview date: To be communicated later

Vacancy details

Name of Post Total Posts Location CENTRE HEAD of CEIT (Equivalent to level of Senior Project Engineer) 01 Delhi, Soloman Islands Project Associate 40 Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Silchar, Guwahati, Anywhere in India Project Engineer 200 Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Silchar, Guwahati, Anywhere in India Project Manager/ Program Manager/ Program Delivery Manager/ Knowledge Partner 25 Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Silchar, Guwahati, Anywhere in India Project Officer (Finance) 01 Pune, Anywhere in India Project Officer (HRD) 01 Pune, Anywhere in India Project Support Staff 03 Pune, Anywhere in India Sr Project Engineer/ Project Lead/ Module Lead 80 Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Silchar, Guwahati, Anywhere in India TECHNICAL ADVISOR (Equivalent to level of Project Manager) 03 Delhi, Jordon, Tunisia, Papua New Guinea TRAINER (Equivalent to level of Project Engineer) 06 Delhi, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar

Qualification and Age limit

CENTRE HEAD of CEIT (Equivalent to level of Senior Project Engineer) and Project Associate: Candidates must have Degree/ PG/ Ph.D (Relevant Discipline) . The upper age limit is 40 years.

Project Engineer: Candidates must have Degree/ PG/ Ph.D (Relevant Discipline) . The upper age limit is 35 years.

Project Manager/ Program Manager/ Program Delivery Manager/ Knowledge Partner: Candidates must have Degree/ PG/ Ph.D (Relevant Discipline). The upper age limit is 50 years.

Project Officer (Finance): Candidates must have MBA in Finance /Post Graduate in Finance/ CA. The upper age limit is 50 years.

Project Officer (HRD): Candidates must have MBA in HR or equivalent degree. The upper age limit is 50 years.

Project Support Staff: Candidates are expected to have MBA in HR or Finance. The upper age limit is 35 years.

Click here to check the official website

Click here to apply online