BSF Recruitment 2023: Bumper vacancies for 1410 posts, Apply

Border Security Force (BSF) has invited online applications from eligible male and female candidates for recruitment to fill up 1410 vacancies for Constable (Tradesman) posts. The selected candidates will be posted in the pay matrix Level-3, pay scale Rs 21,700-Rs 69,100 and other allowances as admissible to Central Govt. employees from time to time.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. The last date to apply is within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement on the BSF website. The application will be accepted through online mode only.

BSF Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total posts- 1410

Male candidates: 1343 posts

Female candidates: 67 posts

BSF Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who are applying for the constable posts should have matriculation or equivalent from a recognised Board.

Age Limit

The applicant’s age should be between 18 to 25 years as on the closing date of online applications.

How to Apply for BSF Recruitment 2023

Go to the official site of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Click on the Constable Tradesman post link.

Register and log in.

Fill in the application form and pay the application fees.

Submit the application and take a print out of the copy of the same for future reference.

The detailed notification of the BSF constable recruitment will be posted on the official site soon.

BSF Recruitment 2023: notification