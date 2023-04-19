BSF Recruitment 2023: Applications open for 247 posts, check details

Border Security Force(BSF) has invited application for interested and eligible candidates for Head Constable post in Communication Wing. BSF has invited to fill up for 247 posts. Interested candidates can apply online through its official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF Recruitment 2023: Important dates

Opening date of applications: April 22nd, 2023

Closing date of applications: May 12th, 2023

BSF Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Head Constable (Radio Operator): 217

Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): 30

BSF Recruitment 2023: Educational qualification

Interested candidates applying for BSF Head Constable post should have passed their Class 12 with 60 per cent aggregate marks in PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) or Matriculation with a two-year Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate.

Age Limit

The minimum age limit for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 25 years as on May 12. The upper age requirement has been relaxed for the reserved category candidates.

Application fee

The General, OBC and EWS category candidates need to deposit Rs 100 along with Rs 47.20 as a service charge. SC/ ST/ BSF serving personnel and Ex-Servicemen along with women candidates have been exempted from payment of examination fee.

How to apply

Visit the official website and click on the recruitment notification.

Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee.

Finally take a print out for future reference.

Click here to visit the official website.