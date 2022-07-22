BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 150 posts, Monthly salary up to 55000

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited application for recruitment of eligible candidates for the Project Engineer and Trainee Engineer posts. A total of 150 vacancies for these posts will be fulfilled with this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this post on or before 3rd August 2022.

Check more details below.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy details

Total posts- 150

Educational Qualification for BEL Recruitment 2022

4 years full time B.Sc (Engg.)/B.E/B. Tech Engineering course from any AICTE recognized Institute/University in the disciplines of Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics &Telecommunication/Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/ Computer Science/ Computer Science Engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering.

The minimum percentage for General/OBC/EWS candidates is 55% aggregate of all semesters/years and Pass Class for SC, ST and PwBD candidates.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria specified in the advertisement will be called for Written Test which will be for 85 marks. Candidates who pass the written test will be called for an Interview (Category-wise) based on the vacancies, in the ratio of 1:5. 15% weightage will be allotted for the Interview. The minimum qualifying marks in Written Test and interviews is 35% for General /EWS /OBC and 30 % for SC/ST/PwBD.

The venue for the Written Test and Interview will be Bengaluru.

Age limit as on 01.08.2022

Trainee Engineer -I: 28 years.

Project Engineer-I: 32 years.

The upper age limit mentioned above is for General & EWS candidates. The age limit will be relaxable for SC & ST candidates by 5 years and for OBC candidates by 3 years. Candidates belonging to PwBD category, having minimum 40% disability or more will get 10 years’ age relaxation in addition to the relaxation applicable to the categories mentioned above.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Salary Details

Project Engineer – I: will be engaged for an initial period of 3 years, which may be extended up to maximum of One year (Maximum tenure of 4 years) based on project requirement and individual performance. Candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs. 40,000/- per month for the 1st year, Rs. 45,000/- for 2nd year, Rs. 50,000/- for 3rd year and in the event of extension of contract Rs. 55,000/- for 4th year.

Trainee Engineer – I: will be engaged for an initial period of 2 years, which may be extended up to maximum of One year (Maximum tenure of 3 years) based on project requirement and individual performance. Candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs. 30,000/- per month for the 1st year, Rs. 35,000/- for 2nd year and in the event of extension of contract Rs. 40,000/- for the 3rd year.

How to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2022

Candidates who are desirous of applying for the above posts may apply online by clicking the relevant link provided against the advertisement. ‘Recruitment of Project Engineer-I /Trainee Engineer-I for Assembly, Testing & Troubleshooting of EVMs & VVPATs for EM SBU-Bengaluru’. The last date to apply for the vacancies is August 3, 2022.

Candidates are required to enter all information correctly in the online application form and verify the same before submission, as changes shall not be permitted after submission of the application form.

Application Fee

Project Engineer-I: General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to remit an amount of Rs. 472/- (Application fee-Rs.400/- plus 18% GST)

Trainee Engineer-I: General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to remit an amount of Rs.177/- (Application fee-Rs.150/- plus 18% GST)

Click here to read official notification PDF

Also Read: BSNL recruitment 2022: Online application for Technical and non-technical post underway