BSNL recruitment 2022: Online application for Technical and non-technical post underway

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), MP Telecom Circle, Bhopal proposed to engage 55 apprentices as Graduates (Technical and non-technical) and diploma holders in any stream or sandwich course (students from degree institutions) under the Apprentices Act 1961 for a period of one-year apprenticeship training in Business Area of MP Telecom Circle.

The last date for submission of applications is 23rd July 2022.

BSNL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2022 vacancy details:

Eligibility criteria for applications:

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

The candidate must have passed their graduates course (technical and non-technical) or Diploma course from any reconised university or recognized by AICTE or GOI on or after 30/06/2019.

Age limits of BSNL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2022:

Maximum age should be 25 years or less on 30/06/2022. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/PWD and 3 years for OBC candidates is as per government provisions/rules.

BSNL Apprenticeship vacancy 2022 monthly stipend:

Rs 8000 per month for diploma holders or sandwich course (students from degree institutions) and Rs 9000 per month for Graduates (Technical and non-technical).

Educational qualification:

The candidates must have passed their graduates course (technical and non-technical) and Diploma course from any recognized university or recognized by AICTE or GOI on or after 30/06/2019.

Application fee:

Not specified.

How to apply for BSNL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2022:

Eligible and interested candidates can apply through BOAT’s Govt. Portal (mhrdnats.gov.in) on or before 23/07/2022 only. For any queries email to [email protected] .

Click here to read BSNL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2022 notification.