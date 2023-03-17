BECIL job vacancy: Apply to get salary upto Rs 1,00,000

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for the recruitment/empanelment of several vacant posts in the National Health Mission, Rajasthan through a project execution agency.

The candidates can apply on or before March 27, 2023.

BECIL job vacancy details:

Name and number of posts:

General Medicine: 3

Obstetrics & Gynaecology: 3

ENT: 3

Dermatology: 3

Pediatrics: 3

TB – Chest: 3

Orthopaedics: 3

Salary:

Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,00,000.

Essential Qualifications & Experience:

MD/ MS

DNB

Diploma

Terms & Conditions:

State Hub shall be functional on all the days of week from 10 AM to 6 PM except Sundays and government holidays.

State Hub shall remain active during working hours. All specialist doctors shall remain logged on e-sanjeevani portal for receiving calls, as per the prescribed schedule.

Drugs prescribed by specialist shall be as per Essential Drug List (EDL) of State and generic in nature.

Selection Procedure:

Only those candidates will be informed for interviews whose CV is found to be eligible. The shortlisted candidates shall be required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 1000/- only prior to attending the interviews as applicable to them.

Interviews will be held in Delhi. NO TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.

Interviews may be conducted in multiple steps if necessary. Online interviews may also be conducted if required.

The CV and prescribed proforma Annexure-I (as provided by BECIL) should be sent on the email [email protected] only. CVs sent on any other email or by post etc. will not be considered.

The candidates appearing for interview must carry a hardcopy of the CV along with ID proof and passport size photograph.

The recruitment process will be conducted by BECIL empanelled/authorised agency, the selected candidates will be appointed by the agency and will be on the payroll of the agency.

The decision of the agency will be final & binding.

Last date for receipt of application:

27. 03.2023

Click here to read the BECIL job vacancy notification.