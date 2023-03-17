Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

BECIL job vacancy: Apply to get salary upto Rs 1,00,000

Recruitment
BECIL Recruitment 2023

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for the recruitment/empanelment of several vacant posts in the National Health Mission, Rajasthan through a project execution agency.

The candidates can apply on or before March 27, 2023.

BECIL job vacancy details:

Name and number of posts:

  • General Medicine: 3
  • Obstetrics & Gynaecology: 3
  • ENT: 3
  • Dermatology: 3
  • Pediatrics: 3
  • TB – Chest: 3
  • Orthopaedics: 3

Salary:

  • Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,00,000.

Essential Qualifications & Experience:

  • MD/ MS
  • DNB
  • Diploma

Terms & Conditions:

  • State Hub shall be functional on all the days of week from 10 AM to 6 PM except Sundays and government holidays.
  • State Hub shall remain active during working hours. All specialist doctors shall remain logged on e-sanjeevani portal for receiving calls, as per the prescribed schedule.
  • Drugs prescribed by specialist shall be as per Essential Drug List (EDL) of State and generic in nature.

Selection Procedure:

  • Only those candidates will be informed for interviews whose CV is found to be eligible. The shortlisted candidates shall be required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 1000/- only prior to attending the interviews as applicable to them.
  • Interviews will be held in Delhi. NO TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.
  • Interviews may be conducted in multiple steps if necessary. Online interviews may also be conducted if required.
  • The CV and prescribed proforma Annexure-I (as provided by BECIL) should be sent on the email [email protected] only. CVs sent on any other email or by post etc. will not be considered.
  • The candidates appearing for interview must carry a hardcopy of the CV along with ID proof and passport size photograph.
  • The recruitment process will be conducted by BECIL empanelled/authorised agency, the selected candidates will be appointed by the agency and will be on the payroll of the agency.
  • The decision of the agency will be final & binding.

Last date for receipt of application:

  • 27. 03.2023

Click here to read the BECIL job vacancy notification.

