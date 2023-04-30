Bank of Baroda recruitment 2023: Application invited for 157 posts, Check details

Advertisement

Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited online applications for the post of specialist officers on regular basis for the Corporate & Institutional Credit Department. Interested job aspirants who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official website on or before the last date that is May 17, 2023. The application window inviting online applications for the following positions has been re-opened from 27.04.2023.

Check more details below:

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Bank of Baroda is going to fill a total of 157 vacancies open for the various posts as given below-

Relationship Manager: 66

Credit Analyst: 74

Forex Acquisition and Relationship Manager: 17

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Age Limit for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023:

Relationship Manager-IV: The candidate should have a minimum of 35 years & maximum of 42 years of age.

Relationship Manager- III: The candidate should have a minimum of 28 years & maximum of 35 years of age.

Credit Analyst- III: The candidate should have a minimum of 28 years & maximum of 35 years of age.

Credit Analyst- II: The candidate should have a minimum of 25 years & maximum of 30 years of age.

Forex – Acquisition & Relationship Manage- III: The candidate should have a minimum of 26 years & maximum of 40 years of age.

Forex – Acquisition & Relationship Manage- II: The candidate should have a minimum of 24 years & maximum of 35 years of age.

Educational Qualification

For Relationship Manager: Mandatory Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Finance (Min 1 Year course). CA/CFA/CS/CMA will be Preferred.

For MSME – Credit Officer: The candidate should be a Graduate in any discipline. Preference will be given Post-Graduation Degrees/Diplomas in Management with a Specialization in Finance / Banking/ Forex / Credit Or CA / CMA / CFA.

For MSME Credit -Export / Import Business: The applicant should be Graduate in any discipline. Preference will be given Post-Graduation Degrees/Diplomas in Management with a Specialization in Finance / Banking/ Forex / Credit Or CA / CMA / CFA.

For candidates having CA/CMA/CFA qualifications, their experience of up to 1 year, with a registered CA firm can be included for the purpose of work experience.

To Read more posts about qualifications and experience, candidates can visit the official notification.

Salary Details

MMGS II : Rs. 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180

MMGS III : Rs. 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230

SMG/S-IV : Rs. 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – 89890

How to Apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website from April 24, 2023 till May 17, 2023. Received applications after the closing date will be REJECTED summarily. No other mode of application will be accepted.