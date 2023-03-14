Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Hurry! Last date to apply for 500 posts

Job aspirants who are looking for vacancies in Banks should hurry and apply for the Bank of India recruitment today. The Bank of India will end the applications for 500 vacancies of Acquisition Officers posts on March 14. Candidates who are interested can submit their applications from the official website at bankofbaroda.in. The process of Registration of application is complete when fee is deposited with the Bank through On-line mode on or before the last date for fee payment.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 500 vacancies of Acquisition Officers.

UR-203

SC- 75

ST- 37

OBC- 135

EWS- 50

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 educational qualification

The candidate should have a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India./Govt.bodies/AICTE. Candidates having preferably 1 year of

experience with Public Banks / Private Banks / Foreign Banks / Broking Firms /Security Firms / Asset Management Companies. Proficiency/knowledge in local language/area/market/clients is desirable.

BOB recruitment 2023 age limit

The applicant should have a minimum age of 21 years and maximum age of 28 years.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test.

Remuneration

Metro cities: Rs. 5 Lakhs p.a.

Non Metro cities: Rs. 4 lakhs p.a.

Apart from the Fixed Salary, selected candidate will be eligible for Performance linked Variable Pay which will be over and above the Fixed Salary but linked to the achievement of specific targets.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 application fee

The applictaion fee is Rs 600 for GEN/ OBC /EWS. The SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women candidates need to pay an application fee is Rs 100.

Click Here for the direct link to apply

Click here for official notification