Bank of Baroda invites application for 60 IT professionals posts, Apply now

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Bank of Baroda (BOB) is receiving online applications for recruitment to the posts of IT professionals for the IT department on fixed term engagement on contractual basis on its official website. Interested candidates who have the required qualification can apply online for the posts on the official website bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply is November 9, 2022.

The BOB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 60 vacancies for 10 different posts. * Please note that the Bank may modify the number of vacancies depending on its requirement.

Nature of engagement: Contractual Engagement for a period of 5 years, with periodic performance review, extendable at the option of the Bank.

Location of posting: Mumbai/Hyderabad. However, the posting may be subject to change/modification depending on Bank’s requirement from time to time.

Check more details below:

Online registration of Application & Payment of Fees Dates

Starting date: October 19, 2022

Last Date: November 9, 2022.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have passed B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology are eligible to apply for the vacancies. The educational qualifications shall be obtained from Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC/Government.

You can check the age limit and other details on eligibility on the notification given below.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

Application Fee

Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates.

Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website of BoB- bankofbaroda.in

Click on ‘Current Opportunities’ option.

Then click on Apply Now link for the desired post.

Candidates are advised to check Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.in/careers.htm (Current Opportunities) regularly for details and updates. Call letters/advices, where required will be sent by e-mail only. All revisions/corrigendum(if any) will be hosted on the Bank’s website only.

For more information-Click here.