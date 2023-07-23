Assam University Recruitment 2023: Apply for 89 posts of Professor, Asst. and Associate Professor

Assam University has published a notification seeking Professor, Assistant and Associate Professor. The candidates who are interested for the job can apply for it after reading the detailed notification. A total of 89 posts including Professor, Assistant and Associate Professor are vacant, revealed the notification. Interested candidates should apply before 16/08/2023.

The notification for faculty includes candidates from Diphu Campus as well Silchar Campus. Based on the qualifications of the candidates and the need of the department concerned, applications received will be processed through duly constituted screening committees.

Important Dates

Date of Advertisement: 06-07-2023

Starting Date to Apply Online: 18-07-2023

Closing Date to Apply Online: 16-08-2023

Application Fee Details

For General/OBC/EWS category: Rs 1000

SC/ST and Women: Nil

Payment Mode: Online

Vacancy Details

Post Name Total Professor (Silchar) 17 Professor (Diphu Campus) 03 Associate Professor (Silchar) 16 Associate Professor (Diphu Campus) 01 Assistant Professor (Silchar) 27 Assistant Professor (Diphu Campus) 04

Backlog reserved vacancies

Post Name Total Professor (Silchar) 09 Professor (Diphu Campus) 01 Associate Professor (Silchar) 11

Pay Scale

Post Academic Level Professor Level-14 : Rs.1,44,200-2,18,200 Associate Professor Level-13A : Rs.1,31,400-2,17,100 Assistant Professor Level-10 : Rs.57,700-1,82,400

Check the official notification here

Click here to check official website

Click here to apply