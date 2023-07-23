Assam University Recruitment 2023: Apply for 89 posts of Professor, Asst. and Associate Professor
A total of 89 posts including Professor, Assistant and Associate Professor are vacant, revealed the notification.
Assam University has published a notification seeking Professor, Assistant and Associate Professor. The candidates who are interested for the job can apply for it after reading the detailed notification. A total of 89 posts including Professor, Assistant and Associate Professor are vacant, revealed the notification. Interested candidates should apply before 16/08/2023.
The notification for faculty includes candidates from Diphu Campus as well Silchar Campus. Based on the qualifications of the candidates and the need of the department concerned, applications received will be processed through duly constituted screening committees.
Important Dates
Date of Advertisement: 06-07-2023
Starting Date to Apply Online: 18-07-2023
Closing Date to Apply Online: 16-08-2023
Application Fee Details
For General/OBC/EWS category: Rs 1000
SC/ST and Women: Nil
Payment Mode: Online
Vacancy Details
|Post Name
|Total
|Professor (Silchar)
|17
|Professor (Diphu Campus)
|03
|Associate Professor (Silchar)
|16
|Associate Professor (Diphu Campus)
|01
|Assistant Professor (Silchar)
|27
|Assistant Professor (Diphu Campus)
|04
Backlog reserved vacancies
|Post Name
|Total
|Professor (Silchar)
|09
|Professor (Diphu Campus)
|01
|Associate Professor (Silchar)
|11
Pay Scale
|Post
|Academic Level
|Professor
|Level-14 : Rs.1,44,200-2,18,200
|Associate Professor
|Level-13A : Rs.1,31,400-2,17,100
|Assistant Professor
|Level-10 : Rs.57,700-1,82,400
Check the official notification here
Click here to check official website