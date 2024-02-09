Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Register online at official website, Details inside
Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: The Indian Army is soon going to recruit applicants for Agniveer Recruitment 2024. Notably, the online registration process for the same has begun at the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. It is noteworthy mentioning that the Indian Army selects the ‘Agniveers’ through the Agnipath scheme.
The last date for online registrations is March 21, 2024. Candidates can get themselves registered for the CEE (Common Entrance Exam) for Agniveer Recruitment 2023. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and register online at joinindianarmy.nic.in.
It is noteworthy mentioning that final recruited candidates will get an in-hand salary of Rs 21,000 during the first year of service. Further, they will receive and amount of Rs 10,04,000 under the “Seva Nidhi” package. However, this sum will be received only upon their exit from service after four years.
For further details, check below:
Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024 Important Dates
- Starting date for online registration: February 8, 2024
- Closing date for online registration: March 21, 2024
Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024 Vacant posts
The recruitment of Army Agniveers will be done based on four trades. They are namely:
- General Duty posts
- Technical posts
- Clerk or Store Keeper posts
- Tradesmen posts
Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024 Eligibility
Educational Qualification
- General Duty posts: Candidates applying for this post should have passed class 10 education
- Technical posts: Candidates applying for this post should have passed 10+2 examination
- Clerk or Store Keeper posts: Candidates applying for this post should have passed 10+2 examination
- Tradesmen posts: Candidates applying for this post should have passed 10th class examination
Age Limit
- Minimum age limit to be eligible to apply: 17.5 years of age
- Maximum age limit to be eligible to apply; 21 years of age
Selection Process
The final selection of the candidates will be done based on four stages, namely:
- Written Test
- Physical Fitness Test
- Physical Measurement
- Medical Test
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates first need to visit the official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in
- Next, they need to click on the link that reads ‘Agniveer Apply/ Login’
- Next, get yourself registered and obtain your login credentials, i.e., your username and password.
- Fill in all the required details.
- Pay the application fee and submit your application.
- Candidates are advised to take a print out of their application form for all future references.