Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Register online at official website, Details inside

Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: The Indian Army is soon going to recruit applicants for Agniveer Recruitment 2024. Notably, the online registration process for the same has begun at the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. It is noteworthy mentioning that the Indian Army selects the ‘Agniveers’ through the Agnipath scheme.

The last date for online registrations is March 21, 2024. Candidates can get themselves registered for the CEE (Common Entrance Exam) for Agniveer Recruitment 2023. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and register online at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

It is noteworthy mentioning that final recruited candidates will get an in-hand salary of Rs 21,000 during the first year of service. Further, they will receive and amount of Rs 10,04,000 under the “Seva Nidhi” package. However, this sum will be received only upon their exit from service after four years.

For further details, check below:

Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024 Important Dates

Starting date for online registration: February 8, 2024

Closing date for online registration: March 21, 2024

Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024 Vacant posts

The recruitment of Army Agniveers will be done based on four trades. They are namely:

General Duty posts

Technical posts

Clerk or Store Keeper posts

Tradesmen posts

Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

General Duty posts: Candidates applying for this post should have passed class 10 education

Technical posts: Candidates applying for this post should have passed 10+2 examination

Clerk or Store Keeper posts: Candidates applying for this post should have passed 10+2 examination

Tradesmen posts: Candidates applying for this post should have passed 10th class examination

Age Limit

Minimum age limit to be eligible to apply: 17.5 years of age

Maximum age limit to be eligible to apply; 21 years of age

Selection Process

The final selection of the candidates will be done based on four stages, namely:

Written Test

Physical Fitness Test

Physical Measurement

Medical Test

How to Apply