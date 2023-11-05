AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment 2023: Apply for various posts including Professor and Associate Professor

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has published a notification for the recruitment of various teaching posts in the institute. The recruitment is for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor, Additional Professor, and Assistant Professor. The candidates who are interested to apply for the post should go through the official notification on the AIIMS Rishikesh.

Important details

Starting date for applying online and fee payment: 23/10/2023 (10:00 AM)

Last date for applying online and fee payment: 13/11/2023 (23:59 hours)

Qualification

Candidates are expected to have postgraduate medical degree MD/MS/MDS/D.M/M.Ch. The details about the qualification can be known after going through the official notification.

Application Fee

General, EWS and OBC (Male): Rs 3000

General, EWS and OBC (Female): Rs 1000

For SC/ST: Rs 500

Payment Mode: Online

Vacancy details

A total of 86 posts are available for Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

Pay and Allowance

Professor: Level 14-A (Rs.168900 – 220400)

Additional Professor: Level 13A-2 (Rs.148200 – 211400)

Associate Professor: Level 13A-1 (Rs.138300 – 209200)

Assistant Professor: Level 12 (Rs.101500 – 167400)

Lecturer in Nursing (Assistant Professor): Level 11 (Rs.67700 – 208700)