AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment 2023: Apply for various posts including Professor and Associate Professor
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has published a notification for the recruitment of various teaching posts in the institute. The recruitment is for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor, Additional Professor, and Assistant Professor. The candidates who are interested to apply for the post should go through the official notification on the AIIMS Rishikesh.
Important details
Starting date for applying online and fee payment: 23/10/2023 (10:00 AM)
Last date for applying online and fee payment: 13/11/2023 (23:59 hours)
Qualification
Candidates are expected to have postgraduate medical degree MD/MS/MDS/D.M/M.Ch. The details about the qualification can be known after going through the official notification.
Application Fee
General, EWS and OBC (Male): Rs 3000
General, EWS and OBC (Female): Rs 1000
For SC/ST: Rs 500
Payment Mode: Online
Vacancy details
A total of 86 posts are available for Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.
Pay and Allowance
Professor: Level 14-A (Rs.168900 – 220400)
Additional Professor: Level 13A-2 (Rs.148200 – 211400)
Associate Professor: Level 13A-1 (Rs.138300 – 209200)
Assistant Professor: Level 12 (Rs.101500 – 167400)
Lecturer in Nursing (Assistant Professor): Level 11 (Rs.67700 – 208700)