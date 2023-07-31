AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Apply for 49 vacant posts of Senior Resident
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has posted a notification for the recruitment of Senior Resident in various departments on a contractual basis. Those candidates who are interested to apply for the post are expected to go through the detailed notification. The last date to apply for the post is 2nd August, 2023.
Application Fee
General / EWS/ OBC: Rs 500
SC/ST: Rs 250
PWD: Nil
Payment Mode: Online
Important Dates
Online Application Starting Date: 25-07-2023
Last Date to Apply Online: 02-08-2023
Walk-in-Interview: 04-08-2023
The reporting time of the interview is between 9AM-9:30 AM.
Age Limit
Upper Age Limit: 45 years
Age relaxation is applicable for candidates according to the government rules.
Qualification
The essential qualification of the candidates is a post graduate Medical Degree in respective discipline from a recognized University/Institute. DMC/DDC/MCI/DCI State Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected. For super specialty disciplines, the essential qualifications are mentioned below.
|Burns & Plastic Surgery
|M.S (General Surgery)
|Cardiology
|M.D(General Medicine)
|Medical Haematology
|M.D (General Medicine, Paediatrics)
|Neonatology
|M.D (Paediatrics)
|Nephrology
|M.D(General Medicine, Paediatrics)
|Neurosurgery
|M.S (General Surgery)
|Paediatric Surgery
|M.S (General Surgery)
|Pulmonary Medicine
|M.D(General Medicine, Pulmonary Medicine)
|Surgical Gastroenterology
|M.S (General Surgery)
|Surgical Oncology
|M.S (General Surgery)
|Urology
|M.S (General Surgery)
Pay Scale
Senior Resident: 67700/- (Level11, Cell No. 01 As per 7th CPC) plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable).
Check the official website of AIIMS Nagpur for more details about the notification.