AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023: Vacancies announced for 91 Non-Faculty posts

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Deogarh has initiated a recruitment drive, inviting online application from from eligible Indian citizens for Group B and C (Non-faculty) positions. Aspiring candidates who meet the criteria for the advertised posts can access the official AIIMS Deoghar website at www.aiimsdeoghar.edu.in to submit their applications. It is crucial to note that the registration process is currently ongoing, and the deadline for applications is November 16, 2023. This recruitment campaign aims to fill 91 positions within the organization.

Vacancy Details:

The AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023 offers a diverse range of positions, including:

Hospital Attendant: 40 posts

Lab Attendant: 8 posts

Store Keeper: 6 posts

Lab Technician: 5 posts

Pharmacist Grade II: 5 posts

Office Assistant: 5 posts

Junior Warden: 4 posts

Junior Engineer: 3 posts

Librarian: 3 posts

Junior Accounts Officer: 2 posts

Hostel Warden: 2 posts

Cashier: 2 posts

Assistant Administrative Officer: 1 post

Medical Social Worker: 1 post

Technical Assistant/Technician: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates interested in these positions should meet the following age criteria:

Assistant Administrative Officer, Junior Accounts Officer (Accountant), Librarian Grade-III, Office Assistant (NS), Lab Technician, and Cashier: 21-30 Years

Junior Engineer (A/C&R), Junior Engineer (Electrical), and Junior Engineer (Civil): Age not exceeding 30 years

Hostel Warden and Junior Warden (House Keepers): 30-45 years

Medical Social Worker and Store Keeper: 18-35 years

Librarian Grade-I (Documentalist): 21-35 Years

Technical Assistant/ Technician: 25-35 years

Hospital Attendant Grade III (Nursing Orderly): 18-30 years

Pharmacist Grade II: 21-27 years

Lab Attendant Grade-II: 18-27 years

Candidates are advised to review detailed educational qualifications and other pertinent information in the official notification available on the AIIMS Deoghar website.

Application Fees:

To apply for the aforementioned posts, candidates from the General and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1500 during registration. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories, the application fee is Rs 1200. However, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and women candidates are exempted from paying any application fees.

Selection Process:

The selection process for Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts will be based on the candidate’s performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT), with appointments made in order of merit. Additionally, candidates must fulfil the eligibility criteria during the document verification process.

For more details you can visit the official website of AIIMS Deoghar.