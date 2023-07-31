Youth exhibits giant king cobra, watch viral video

In a recent video a youth was seen exhibiting a giant King Cobra. The bone-chilling video has been hugely viewed after being uploaded to Social media merely two days ago.

As we can see in the video, the youth is exhibiting the giant snake while it is trying to bite him. However, probably he is a professional and knows all the tricks to tame this huge reptile. While he goes on playing with the cobra he also narrates about the snake simultaneously in the video clip.

Posted by world_of_snakes merely two days ago to Instagram, the video has so far earned more than 18 thousand likes. He captioned the video, “This is dangerous, don’t try this.”

And the video has also earned a good number of comments. Here are some interesting comments that netizens put for the video.

A user wrote, “One fine day, he will lose that game.”

And another user recalled about Steve Irwin and commented, “Don’t understand why people do this, Just two words Steve Irwin.”

“I like this guy but i know someday they gonna have big problems,” yet another user commented for the video.