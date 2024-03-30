World’s most expensive underwater hotel, watch mesmerising video

World’s most expensive underwater hotel was viewed by millions of viewers recently after a couple shared the video on YouTube. The price for an overnight stay in this hotel will give you Goosebumps.

Every major city in the world has plenty of premium hotels. But have you ever heard of an underwater hotel?

Conrad Hotels and Resorts in Maldives have come up with an underwater luxury residence named ‘The Muraka’ on the Rangali islands here.

This lavish facility has two levels. The master bedroom is submerged over 16 feet below the sea level in the Indian Ocean and can accommodate up to nine guests.

The name Muraka means ‘coral’ in the local Dhivehi dialect.

The upper level has two bedrooms, a bathroom with an ocean-facing tub, an outer deck, and an infinity pool. It also houses a butler’s quarters with 24-hour butler service.

The lower level of the luxurious hotel can be accessed through the staircase or the elevator. This level has the master bedroom with a 180-degree curved acrylic dome, a bathroom, and a closet beside a viewing theatre to enjoy the mesmerising aquatic world around your room.

It is startling to know that keeping the environment in mind, the entire lower suite was built on land in Singapore. It was made using high-quality acrylic from Japan and sealed shut using shin etsu marine sealant.

The 600-ton structure was then brought to the Maldives on a specialized ship that transported it to the site near the reef without damaging it. Once the suite was lowered into the water, it was put into place with concrete pylons to ensure its durability during rough waves or at high tide.

Now let us come to the shocking huge price of the hotel for an overnight stay in the Muraka.

For 19,000 US dollars, which is roughly 15 lakh rupees, guests are flown into this hotel on a private seaplane. Besides, the guest is also provided with a speedboat which s/he can use during the stay.

Watch the video here:

(courtesy: Kara and Nate)